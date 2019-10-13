UHD Broadcaster Insight TV Expands Production to U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Ultra high definition and 4K broadcaster, producer, and distributor Insight TV is expanding its program-making activities into the U.S. for the first time. Insight makes content for its own channels and licenses that internationally, and will now start producing out of the U.S., with an eye on millennial viewers.

Natalie Boot, Head of Media Sales, Insight TV, will oversee Insight TV Studios in the U.S. with Mark Romano, VP, Americas. They are based in the company’s New York offices.

The execs are on the ground at Mipcom in Cannes this week, as is CEO Rian Bester. He told Variety the plan is to scale up production alongside running the existing channels business. He added that producing in the U.S. was a natural next step for the company after its work elsewhere in the world. “Originally our focus was Europe and the next logical step was Asia in terms of UHD adoption. The U.S. is the next frontier; we want to increase our work with other U.S. producers and brands,” he said.

Recent Insight series include “Story of Masters,” with actor Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts”) exploring the roots of martial arts. It has also worked with brands such as Monster Energy and has delved into co-production, pacting with South Korean content outfit CJ E&M to makes UHD sports lifestyle content.