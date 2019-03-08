Indira Varma Joins Hank Steinberg, 50 Cent Legal Drama Pilot at ABC

Indira Varma has been cast in the untitled legal drama pilot at ABC from Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Variety has learned.

The project follows Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock), a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

Varma will star as Kate, the warden of the Pennsylvania prison where Aaron is incarcerated. A self-made woman, she is conﬁdent, tough, progressive but pragmatic. She’s a hard-charger with aspirations to reform the prison system and advance her own career in the process. She shares two kids with her wife, Anya. Anya’s running for Attorney General and Kate’s championing of Aaron will put them into conﬂict.

Varma recently appeared as Ellaria Sand in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Her other recent TV credits also include “Patrick Melrose” and the mini-series “Paranoid.” She also recently starred in the Netflix film “Close” and will appear in the Amazon series “Carnival Row.” She is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA, and Dalzell & Beresford Ltd.

Jackson will executive produce the project via his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc banner along with Isaac Wright Jr., Doug Robinson, and Alison Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions. Steinberg is the writer and executive producer. George Tillman Jr. will executive produce and direct the pilot. Sony Pictures Television will produce along with ABC Studios.