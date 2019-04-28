×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘In Living Color’ Cast Reflects on Inclusive Comedy at Tribeca Reunion

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tommy Davidson, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans, David Alan Grier'In Living Color' reunion, Tribecca Film Festival, New York, USA - 27 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Twenty-five years after the finale of “In Living Color,” creator and star Keenen Ivory Wayans still knows that his groundbreaking show took big chances to make television history.

Speaking at a sold-out Tribeca Film Festival panel honoring the sketch comedy series on Saturday, he said that “the intent of the show was to include everybody. Everybody is going to laugh.” However, he also noted that “you can only be as good as the time period you live in…with the information you have. So, that is what we tried to do. We wanted everybody to go, ‘Man that’s messed up, but that is funny as hell.’”

Cast member David Alan Grier reflected on how the show transcended the comedy genre to become a movement for inclusion, years before such initiatives were being made. Prior to this show, Grier said, “all white executives, they would look at us with blank faces and say, ‘Why would you do a sketch about that?'” But with “In Living Color,” “we would talk about a character from our perspective. … This was the first time that we were encouraged to mind our own culture in a different way. … That was the uniqueness.”

Related

After a screening of the cutting-edge pilot that highlighted scenes from “Men in Film” and “Homeboy Shopping Network,” Wayans could not help but chuckle over how there were as many laughs on the screen as there were behind the cameras, especially when it came to odd rules from Standards & Practices.

“What we would do is we would put things in that we didn’t want to be in there, and then we would laugh really hard at the table reads at rehearsals,” he said. “And, the censor would get really nervous and say, ‘You can’t say that. You have to come up with something else.’ One time the guy comes over you cannot say ‘kayak city,’ no, so can we say ‘toss your salad?’ ‘Yeah, yeah that is fine.’”

Stirring up controversy and having fun while doing it made the audience give “two snaps” and a round of loud claps for the reunited cast, which also included Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans and Tommy Davidson.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More TV

  • Tommy Davidson, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory

    'In Living Color' Cast Reflects on Inclusive Comedy at Tribeca Reunion

    Twenty-five years after the finale of “In Living Color,” creator and star Keenen Ivory Wayans still knows that his groundbreaking show took big chances to make television history. Speaking at a sold-out Tribeca Film Festival panel honoring the sketch comedy series on Saturday, he said that “the intent of the show was to include everybody. [...]

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES

    How to Watch the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    The WHCA will host its annual dinner Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. President Donald Trump will not be attending the dinner for the third year in a row. American presidents and statesmen biographer, Ron Chernow, will be the featured speaker this year. Chernow wrote the biography of Alexander Hamilton that inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda to write [...]

  • A+E Networks Warns Viewers of Possible

    A+E Networks Warns Viewers of Possible Blackout on DirecTV

    A+E Networks is warning viewers of a possible blackout of A&E Network, Lifetime, History and other channels across DirecTV platforms as the sides go down to the wire on carriage renewal negotiations. DirecTV and A+E Networks are facing a deadline of midnight ET Tuesday to strike a new deal that will keep A+E Networks channels [...]

  • Battle of Winterfell Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones:' Who Will Die in the Battle of Winterfell?

    “Game of Thrones” felt a little too happy last week, didn’t it? The Night King and his army spoiled our heroes’ quiet night of swapping stories and catching up with each other as the battle of Winterfell is finally here. Get your tissues ready as several fan favorites will surely be taken off the playing [...]

  • 'California Dreams' Cast on Reunion Concert:

    'California Dreams' Cast on Reunion Concert: 'It Was Our Love Project'

    “California Dreams” may have been a hit 1990s sitcom, airing for four years on Saturday mornings on TNBC, but aside from a 2010 performance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” its cast has rarely come back together publicly in the almost 25 years since the band-within-the-show strummed its last note. But then came reboot [...]

  • TV Review: HBO's 'Chernobyl'

    TV Review: HBO's 'Chernobyl'

    It makes perfect sense that “Chernobyl” feels more like a horror movie at times than a traditional drama. Tracing the catastrophe events before, during, and after the nuclear explosion that continues to send radioactive ripples throughout Europe to this day, the HBO’s new limited series is, in fact, recounting one of the modern era’s most [...]

  • Brazilian Incentives: Ancine Head ‘Confident’ Funding

    Brazilian Incentives: Ancine Head ‘Confident’ Funding Re-stablished ‘Next Week’

    RIO DE JANEIRO — Rio Creative Conference (Rio2C), the largest film-TV gathering in Latin America, wrapped its market sessions Friday April 26 with Christian de Castro, president off Ancine, Brazil’s foremost public-sector source, vowing to fully re-establish its incentives. Castro spoke to an audience of producers and other players Brazil’s heavily incentive-dependent industry still in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad