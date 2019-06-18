Imagine Kids & Family to Develop Scripted Space Series at Nickelodeon (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment is continuing to build out its kids and family division with the addition of a new Nickelodeon project.

Variety has learned exclusively that Imagine Kids & Family is developing an untitled scripted space series with the children’s’ network.

“Working with Brian, Ron and all the creative voices at Imagine to create this project for Nickelodeon is a dream come true,” said Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon. “They have an insatiable love for storytelling and content creation that resonates globally, and we’re excited to explore this new adventure together for kids and families.”

In the series, an almost-finished spaceship is about to launch into space with the world’s leading scientists to investigate a mysterious asteroid passing by earth. After a dare gone wrong, a group of kids accidentally launch the ship, putting them in the path of an asteroid. Without any proper training, they embark on a journey of survival using their smarts and friendship as their tools, as their parents watch from back on earth and attempt to guide them to safety.

Daniel Knauf will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will executive produce along with Imagine Kids & Family president Stephanie Sperber. The production will be overseen by Shauna Phelan, senior vice president of scripted content for Nickelodeon and creative executive Will Davis for Imagine Kids & Family.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Nickelodeon to expand upon Imagine’s legacy telling great stories set in space,” said Sperber. “Dan’s vision blends real science with compelling storytelling in a way that will engage young audiences around the world.”

This marks the latest in a long line of space-related projects for Imagine. The company previously produced the Academy Award-winning film “Apollo 13” as well as the Nat Geo series “Mars” and the HBO series “From the Earth to the Moon.” The kids and family division of Imagine was started in January. Variety exclusively reported in March that Imagine and James Patterson had partnered to develop film and TV projects based on Patterson’s children’s books, including Patterson and Chris Grabenstein’s “Max Einstein” books. Other properties the companies are said to be developing include the “House of Robots,” “Treasure Hunters,” and “Sophia, Princess Among Beasts” book series.