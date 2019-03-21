Imagine, Zero Point Zero to Produce Doc on Teen Skateboard Star Brighton Zeuner (EXCLUSIVE)

Fourteen-year-old skateboarding star and two-time world champ Brighton Zeuner will be the focus of a feature documentary by Imagine Documentaries and Zero Point Zero, Variety has learned exclusively.

Described as a coming-of-age story, the film will document Zeuner’s childhood, personal and professional relationships, and road to earning a spot as a member of the 2020 US Olympics skateboarding team, with the sport debuting as an Olympic event in Tokyo. She is the youngest-ever X Games gold medalist, winning her first world title while a 12-year-old middle schooler, and recapturing the title last year at the start of her high school career.

Emmy- and Peabody Award-winner Beth Aala will direct, and Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein will executive produce for Imagine Documentaries. Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins and Joe Caterini will executive produce for Zero Point Zero, and Samuel Roseme will serve as executive producer for Black Bicycle Entertainment. Caroline Waterlow, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa and Erika Olde will also produce.

“Brighton Zeuner is a trailblazer, pushing the boundaries of skateboarding and inspiring a new generation of young skaters,” said Imagine’s Bernstein in a statement. “Imagine is thrilled to follow her unprecedented journey to the Olympics along with our talented partners at Zero Point Zero.”

Imagine said it intends to release the film theatrically but also shop it to potential cable and streaming buyers.

Imagine Documentaries recently joined forces with Apple for a first-look deal to produce a number of feature documentaries and docuseries. Its current documentary production slate includes Bryce Dallas Howard’s “DADS,” Ron Howard’s “Rebuilding Paradise” for National Geographic Documentary Films, a Dwyane Wade doc, and series “She the People with Sarah Jones.”

Zero Point Zero is the company behind “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “The Mind of a Chef,” and other documentaries. Films financed and produced by Black Bicycle Entertainment include “Home Again” and “Woman Walks Ahead.”