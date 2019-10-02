×
Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show Ordered at Netflix

Iliza Shlesinger
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Netflix has ordered a sketch show from comedian Iliza ShlesingerVariety has confirmed.

The order is for six half-hour episodes, which will see the comedian delve into a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience, and “irreverent social commentary.”

“The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” hails from Avalon Television and will directed by Laura Murphy (“Girl Code,” “Adam Ruins Everything”). Shlesinger serves as an executive producer alongside Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner, and Jon Thoday.

Shlesinger already has deep ties with Netflix, as later this year she will launch her fifth stand up special with the streamer. Her past specials on Netflix are “Elder Millennial,” “Confirmed Kills,” “Freezing Hot,” and “War Paint.” She also released “Over & Over,” a documentary which afforded viewers a behind the scenes look into the making of “Elder Millennial.”

In addition to her stand up, Iliza was recently seen co-starred in the Paramount pic “Instant Family,” alongside Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. She will next be seen opposite Wahlberg again in the Netflix film “Wonderland,” directed by Peter Berg. Shlesinger launched a podcast earlier this year titled “AIA: Ask Iliza Anything” and released her first book called “Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity.”

Deadline first reported the series order.

