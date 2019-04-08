IFC Renews ‘Documentary Now!’ for Fourth Season

“Documentary Now!,” the erstwhile lampoon of some of the best-loved documentary films in history, will get a fourth-season berth at cable network IFC.

The AMC Networks-owned cable network has ordered seven new episodes of the series, though it did not announce an air date. The series is produced by Broadway Video and created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

“There’s money in hyper-specific fake documentaries which is why we keep making them,” said Meyers, in a prepared statement.

Each episode, hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, takes viewers back in time to honor groundbreaking documentaries. Guest starts in the previous season included Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, John Mulaney, Michael C. Hall, Taran Killam and Richard Kind.

”We cannot wait to see what this psychotically talented group behind ‘Documentary Now!’ comes up with next,” said Blake Callaway, executive director for IFC, in a statement.

The series is also executive produced by Alex Buono and Broadway Video’sAndrew Singer. Thomas and Buono serve as the show’s directors. John Mulaney and Erik Kenward are consulting producers, with Alice Mathias serving as co-executive producer and David Cress, Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady serving as producers.