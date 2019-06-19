×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tim Robinson Sketch Series I Think You Should Leave
CREDIT: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.”

The first season saw Robinson and a few of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace drama, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house, talk their way out of a babysitter’s fake hit and run, and much more. Season 2 of the series is slated to debut in 2020.

The series was created by Robinson and Zach Kanin and is produced by The Lonely Island and Irony Point.

“We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of ‘I Think You Should Leave,'” said Robinson and Kanin. “We are so thankful we get to do it again!”

Other Netflix original sketch shows include “W/ Bob & David,” which reunited “Mr. Show” stars Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. Variety exclusively reported in April that “Austin Powers” and “Shrek” star Mike Myers had signed on for a six-episode sketch series at the streamer that will see Myers play multiple characters.

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More TV

  • John Magaro Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Lola Kirke

    'Game of Thrones' Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Among Six Cast in FX Pilot 'Gone Hollywood'

    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is going Hollywood. The “Game of Thrones” star is among six who have been cast to lead the FX pilot “Gone Hollywood,” which hails from Scott Rudin. Set in 1980, “Gone Hollywood” centers on a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard percentery to found their own, which skyrockets to industry dominance, [...]

  • Tim Robinson Sketch Series I Think

    'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a second season of the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” The first season saw Robinson and a few of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace drama, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house, talk their way out of a babysitter’s fake hit and run, and [...]

  • Yellowstone

    'Yellowstone' Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount Network Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

    “Yellowstone” has scored an early Season 3 renewal at Paramount Network, Variety has learned. The news comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the drama series, which airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on the Viacom-owned cable channel. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, as will Season 2. The drama series stars Kevin Costner [...]

  • Po Kung Fu Panda

    NBCU Will Tie Universal Kids Cable More Directly to DreamWorks Animation Content

    NBCUniversal is rearranging the toys it uses in its kids-programming playground. The company’s Universal Kids will place a bigger bet on its ties to DreamWorks Animation, which NBCU bought in August of 2016 for approximately $3.8 billion.  The network will stop developing original shows that are not based on DreamWorks properties, according to a person [...]

  • I Think You Should Leave Netflix

    'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” for a second season. The series makes jokes out of life’s most bizarre and mundane situations, and the first season saw Robinson and a selection of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace dramas, host an intervention in a Garfield themed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad