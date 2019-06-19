‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.”

The first season saw Robinson and a few of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace drama, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house, talk their way out of a babysitter’s fake hit and run, and much more. Season 2 of the series is slated to debut in 2020.

The series was created by Robinson and Zach Kanin and is produced by The Lonely Island and Irony Point.

“We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of ‘I Think You Should Leave,'” said Robinson and Kanin. “We are so thankful we get to do it again!”

Other Netflix original sketch shows include “W/ Bob & David,” which reunited “Mr. Show” stars Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. Variety exclusively reported in April that “Austin Powers” and “Shrek” star Mike Myers had signed on for a six-episode sketch series at the streamer that will see Myers play multiple characters.