×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
I Think You Should Leave Netflix
CREDIT: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Netflix has renewed the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” for a second season.

The series makes jokes out of life’s most bizarre and mundane situations, and the first season saw Robinson and a selection of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace dramas, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house, and talk their way out of a babysitter’s fake hit and run. The series’ second season will launch in 2020.

“We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of ‘I Think You Should Leave.’ We are so thankful we get to do it again,” said the show’s co-creator Zach Kanin.

“I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” was co-created by Robinson and Kanin, and is produced by The Lonely Island and Irony Point.

In his column on the series, Variety critic Daniel D’Addario described the show as “an instant standout.”

“Robinson follows his particular fixation with socially thwarted characters, often men whose free-floating anger makes them ultimately pathetic, to terminuses far from where each sketch began,” D’Addario wrote.

The show was also listed as one of Variety‘s best shows of 2019 so far. 

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More TV

  • Po Kung Fu Panda

    NBCU Will Tie Universal Kids Cable More Directly to DreamWorks Animation Content

    NBCUniversal is rearranging the toys it uses in its kids-programming playground. The company’s Universal Kids will place a bigger bet on its ties to DreamWorks Animation, which NBCU bought in August of 2016 for approximately $3.8 billion.  The network will stop developing original shows that are not based on DreamWorks properties, according to a person [...]

  • I Think You Should Leave Netflix

    'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” for a second season. The series makes jokes out of life’s most bizarre and mundane situations, and the first season saw Robinson and a selection of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace dramas, host an intervention in a Garfield themed [...]

  • CBS

    CBS Entertainment Pledges to Audition Actors with Disabilities

    CBS Entertainment has signed the Ruderman Family Foundation’s Audition Pledge, a commitment to audition actors with disabilities for new productions picked up to series. The company, which includes CBS Television Studios and CBS All Access, is the first in the industry to respond to the advocacy organization’s request for increased disabled representation. “We take pride [...]

  • Rob Ortiz Brian Agboh Julie Katchen

    Paramount TV Names Three New Hires To Executive Team

    Paramount Television has made three new hires for its executive leadership team, naming Rob Ortiz as its new senior vice president of physical production, Brian Agboh as senior vice president of business affairs, and Julie Katchen Swidler as director of Paramount TV’s newly created current team. “I’m so excited to welcome these new valuable executives [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Discovery, FuboTV Strike Distribution Pact

     Discovery, Inc. and FuboTV said they have struck a multi-year deal that brings 13 of the cable-programmer’s networks to Fubo’s live-TV streaming service in coming weeks. The agreement extends a relationship that had been in place between Fubo and the former Scripps Networks Interactive, which Discovery acquired in 2018. That pact included carriage of five [...]

  • Rosamund Pike A Private War

    Rosamund Pike to Lead ‘Wheel of Time’ TV Adaptation at Amazon

    The long-gestating “Wheel of Time” TV adaptation has finally found its lead. Rosamund Pike cast been cast as Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, in the Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television co-production. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high [...]

  • Julie Andrews

    Julie Andrews Joins Shondaland's Bridgerton Netflix Series

    Julie Andrews is the first person officially cast in one of Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix shows. Andrews has joined the untitled series based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton family novels. She will voice the character Lady Whistledown. Anonymous to readers, the sharp-tongued gossip writer uses a curious mix of social commentary and scathing insult to send [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad