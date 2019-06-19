‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” for a second season.

The series makes jokes out of life’s most bizarre and mundane situations, and the first season saw Robinson and a selection of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace dramas, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house, and talk their way out of a babysitter’s fake hit and run. The series’ second season will launch in 2020.

“We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of ‘I Think You Should Leave.’ We are so thankful we get to do it again,” said the show’s co-creator Zach Kanin.

“I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” was co-created by Robinson and Kanin, and is produced by The Lonely Island and Irony Point.

In his column on the series, Variety critic Daniel D’Addario described the show as “an instant standout.”

“Robinson follows his particular fixation with socially thwarted characters, often men whose free-floating anger makes them ultimately pathetic, to terminuses far from where each sketch began,” D’Addario wrote.

The show was also listed as one of Variety‘s best shows of 2019 so far.