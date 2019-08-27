×
Untitled Comedy from ‘I Mom So Hard’ Creators in Development at ABC

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

ABC is developing a comedy based on the “I Mom So Hard” web series, with the duo of creators on board to star.

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are also co-executive producers on the half-hour comedy which has received a script development deal at the Disney-owned network. The duo previously had a pilot based on their web series set up at CBS back in Sept. 2017. Michelle Nader also served as a writer and executive producer on that project, which was eventually passed over.

The project hails from Warner Bros. Television and Nader, who has an overall deal at the studio, on board as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Rob Thomas.

Written by Nader, Smedley and Hensley, the untitled series will see Smedley and Hensley continue to push comedic boundaries with their unapologetically honest take on marriage and motherhood, proving that friendship is the “secret sauce.”

In addition to creating the digital series #IMOMSOHARD, Hensley and Smedley published a New York Timesd bestselling book of the same title in April 2019, and their comedy special is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Nader served as the showrunner on the CBS comedy “2 Broke Girls.” Her other credits include writing for and producing “The King of Queens,” “Dharma & Greg,” and “Spin City.”

  • Untitled Comedy from 'I Mom So

