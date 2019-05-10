×
‘I Feel Bad’ Canceled After One Season at NBC

I FEEL BAD -- Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarayu Blue as Emet, Paul Adelstein as David -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
CREDIT: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

I Feel Bad” has been canceled at NBC.

The family comedy centered on Sarayu Blue’s Emet, the “perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter” who was not really perfect but in fact actually just figuring things out. She felt bad when she had a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretended not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she used her staff to help solve personal problems. The first season focused on her balancing her home and work life, often finding them intersecting.

The show starred Blue, Paul Adelstein, Madhur Jaffrey, Brian George, James Buckley, Zach Cherry and Johnny Pemberton and came from writer and executive producer Aseem Batra. Amy Poehler, Dave Becky and Josh Maurer also executive produced. “I Feel Bad” was produced by Universal Television, Paper Kite Productions, CannyLads Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

NBC had previously renewed the comedies “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Superstore,” “The Good Place,” and “Will & Grace,” the latter of which was renewed before the current season began. NBC has also ordered two new comedies thus far for the 2019-2020 season: “Sunnyside” starring Kal Penn with Mike Schur executive producing and “The Kenan Show” starring “SNL” vet Kenan Thompson.

