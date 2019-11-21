Al Pacino Leads a Band of Nazi Hunters in First Trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘Hunters’

MSNBC’s Wednesday-night broadcast of the latest Democratic debate won outsized plaudits from media critics, but its viewership does not appear to have reached similar heights. According to data measured by Nielsen, the cable-news outlet’s telecast captured just 6.5 million viewers overall and a little more than 1.67 million among viewers between 25 and 54, the [...]
Executive produced by Academy Award-winning director Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino, a new teaser trailer for “Hunters” on Amazon Prime Video has dropped. Set in New York City in 1977, the show follows a band of Nazi hunters who have discovered hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and planning a Fourth [...]
As the champagne flows at the Ronny Chieng-hosted Intl. Emmys gala ceremony in New York Nov. 25, the picture of television is changing. The globalization of content means streamers are increasingly looking to local production, allowing more people to come to the party. Used to be that noms were made up of “a lot from [...]
Scholastic Entertainment is developing three movies for cable’s Hallmark Channel, based on some of its popular books, the latest effort by the company known for its publications aimed at younger readers to broaden its purview. Scholastic plans to adapt “The Angel Tree” by Daphne Benedis-Grab; “You’re Bacon Me Crazy!” by Suzanne Nelson; and “Playing Cupid” [...]
ABC announced its midseason premiere dates for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday. The third season of ABC’s iteration of “American Idol” will launch on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., while the freshman legal drama “For Life” will debut Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. The latter series hails from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and [...]
Dom Bird will head up a new unscripted division for MGM in the U.K. Bird is a former head of formats for Channel 4 and creative director at the BBC. The new unit at MGM will handle development of formats locally as well as working up original ideas on the ground. Bird and Mark Burnett, [...]
Amazon has renewed the adult animated series “Undone” for a second season. The news comes a couple months after season 1 dropped on the streamer, and Amazon Studios has also announced an overall deal with the show’s co-creator and executive producer Kate Purdy. “Undone” is a half-hour dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality [...]