‘Humans’ Canceled After Three Seasons at AMC, Channel 4

‘Humans’ is no more.

Writer and executive producer Sam Vincent announced the news on Twitter that the show, which aired on AMC and the U.K.’s Channel 4, would not be returning for a fourth season.

“In this age of unprecedented choice and competition, we can have no complaints,” he wrote, adding that he and fellow exec producer Jonathan Brackley felt “gutted of course, but we were so lucky.”

“We got to make the show we wanted to make, for 24 episodes. The Humans cast and crew were and are the best, and we wouldn’t have got a 2nd season without their talent and dedication, let alone a 3rd.”

The show, which takes place in a parallel universe, was a sci-fi drama centered on humanoid “Synths” whose stars included Katherine Parkinson, Gemma Chan, Lucy Carless and Tom Goodman-Hill. The series was based on the Swedish sci-fi drama “Real Humans,” which was created by Lars Lundstrom and produced by SVT and Matador Film.

“We know we left some threads hanging,” tweeted Vincent. “That was the way we always wrote the show. Maybe one day we’ll get a chance to pick them back up. If there’s anyone out there with a few million quid and an interest in AI stories, we’re all ears.”

He added, “DM us Elon [Musk].”