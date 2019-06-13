Syrian Civil War Series Starring James Purefoy Ordered at Hulu

Hulu has put out a straight-to-series order for “Fertile Crescent,” an 8-episode drama series set in the midst of the Syrian Civil War.

James Purefoy, best known for his performances in “Rome” and “The Following,” will star in the series which delves into the civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search for his estranged, presumed to be dead sister.

While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims.

“Fertile Crescent” will seek to provide a “unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.”

“From the moment we read the initial scripts, we were blown away and leaped at the opportunity to jump onboard. We look forward to partnering with this incredibly talented team to bring this bold and provocative vision to life,” said Jordan Helman, Hulu’s vice president of content development.

The series will also star Félix Moati and Mélanie Thierry in main roles alongside Purefoy, as well as Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie.

“We feel fortunate to write about a world of brave women who change history, and to deal with captivating personal stories, while exploring one of the most tragic, heartbreaking events in recent decades. We are extremely excited to work on this show with such a talented, devoted and passionate team from all over the world,” said co-creators Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli duo behind the psychological thriller “The Gordin Cell,” which was remade by NBC as “Allegiance.”

“Fertile Crescent” also counts Maria Feldman and Eitan Mansuri as co-creators. It was written by Cohen and Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia. Oded Ruskin will serve as the director for all eight episodes. Leshem is also known for the Israeli series “Euphoria,” the U.S. remake of which premieres this week on HBO and stars Zendaya.

The drama is co-produced by Masha Productions, Spiro Films, Haut et Court TV, Arte France and Fremantle.

Feldman is producing for Masha Productions, Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, and Christian Vesper for Fremantle. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.