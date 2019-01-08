×

Hulu Sub Growth a Positive Sign, but Questions Linger Ahead of Disney-Fox Deal

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE HANDMAID'S TALE -- "June" -- Episode 201 -- Offred reckons with the consequences of a dangerous decision while haunted by memories from her past and the violent beginnings of Gilead. (Photo by:George Kraychyk/Hulu)
CREDIT: Hulu

Hulu’s accelerating year-over-year subscriber growth has brought it to the 25 million milestone. But continued questions linger about the platform’s profitability and programming, particularly as Disney looks to further its own streaming ambitions following the integration of Fox’s entertainment assets.

The 48% jump from the prior year outpaces Hulu’s 40% gain in SVOD and live-TV subscribers in 2017. That growth “proves the investments that their owners are making is worth it,” said Brett Harriss, a research analyst at Gabelli & Company.

But he emphasized that the video landscape is “dramatically more competitive.” Now that signing up for — and canceling — subscription streaming services is easier than ever, there’s higher potential for subscriber churn.

“If you were Viacom in 2010, you woke up every morning and knew you had 100 million subscribers,” said Harriss.

Hulu’s estimated yearly losses are around $1.5 billion; Netflix’s expected negative free cash flow for 2018 hovered at about $3 billion. Some argue that since much of Hulu’s licensing expenses are going back into the pockets of its media-conglomerate owners, it’s all a wash. (Disney will have a 60% stake, post-Fox merger; Comcast owns 30%; AT&T owns 10%.)

Related

But “the best businesses in the world,” said Harriss, citing Apple, Google and others, “have been able to grow while being profitable.” For Netflix and Hulu, that path has been more difficult.

Disney noted higher losses at Hulu in Q4 2018 due to higher programming, marketing and labors expenses, though those were offset by increased subscriber and ad revenue.

And Disney CEO Bob Iger has nodded toward the opportunity for increased programming investments in Hulu once the Disney-Fox merger goes through.

“We aim to use the television production capabilities of the combined company to fuel Hulu with a lot more original programming, original programming that we feel will enable Hulu to compete even more aggressively in the marketplace,” he said on the company’s early November earnings call.

There’s been speculation that in the wake of the merger, the resulting leadership shuffle may nudge execs toward having a heavier hand in Hulu’s strategy and programming. Of the 21st Century Fox-to-Disney management changes so far, Peter Rice has been tapped as chairman of Walt Disney Television, and Dana Walden has been named the chairman of Disney Television Studio and ABC Entertainment.

John Landgraf, FX head, told Variety in September that FX would have to “to figure out a way to support and enable the success of that adult streaming service,” likely referencing Hulu, which has been positioned to be a more grown-up platform vs. the upcoming Disney+ standalone service.

The anticipated late 2019 launch of the Disney+ means that more family-friendly fare, including shows and movies from Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic and Disney, will be housed on the same service.

Netflix’s Golden Globe wins are a confidence-booster for its billions in content investments. Hulu’s subscriber base, even with the updated figures, still aren’t half of Netflix’s 57 million U.S. subscribers. Disney+ will be starting from scratch later this year, putting it far behind the rest.

But Iger has previously indicated that there is potential for Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ to be bundled together. More details on Disney’s streaming strategy are expected to land at its investor day in April.

More Digital

  • THE HANDMAID'S TALE -- "June" --

    Hulu Sub Growth a Positive Sign, but Questions Linger Ahead of Disney-Fox Deal

    Hulu’s accelerating year-over-year subscriber growth has brought it to the 25 million milestone. But continued questions linger about the platform’s profitability and programming, particularly as Disney looks to further its own streaming ambitions following the integration of Fox’s entertainment assets. The 48% jump from the prior year outpaces Hulu’s 40% gain in SVOD and live-TV [...]

  • Razer Chroma Getting Amazon Alexa Support

    Razer Chroma Getting Amazon Alexa Support

    Amazon Alexa is coming to compatible Razer devices via Razer Synapse 3 in the second quarter of the year, Razer announced Tuesday from CES. The company also announced that its Razer Chroma Connected Devices Program is officially live with 15 new partners. This means over 300 devices now work with Razer Chroma-enabled games and applications, according [...]

  • TCL Is Testing AI Object Recognition

    TCL Wants to Use AI Object Recognition to Optimize Your TV's Color Reproduction

    TCL is giving the label “smart TV” a whole new meaning at CES: The Chinese consumer electronics company showed off a TV set that analyzes the visual content of a video, and then changes color tones accordingly. The demo on display on the show floor Tuesday was able to identify yellow sand and sand dunes [...]

  • Six Great Gaming Phone Features Apple,

    Six Great Gaming Phone Features Apple, Samsung Should Borrow

    Despite rumors of their death, gaming phones are still alive and well, but they’ve got a long way to go before they’re widely adopted. That doesn’t mean that the growing list of smartphones with features created with the gamer in mind — from a faster display to better audio to physical controls — don’t have [...]

  • TV digital advertising spending

    Home Entertainment Spending in U.S. Hit Record $23.3 Billion in 2018

    U.S. consumer spending on home entertainment hit a new record in 2018, buoyed by subscription streaming as well as transactional video-on-demand (TVOD), DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group announced Jan. 8. Total consumer spending on home entertainment during the year shot up to an estimated $23.3 billion, up 11.5% from 2017, the DEG said, noting that [...]

  • Sonos CES News: Beta Test Underway

    Sonos Has Started Beta Testing Google Assistant Integration, Will Launch This Year

    Sonos has started a private beta test of Google Assistant on its smart speakers, and is looking to launch the integration to the public this year. Google Assistant will be directly integrated into speakers with voice input, while older models will work in conjunction with Google Home and similar smart speakers. Google highlighted its partnership [...]

  • Dish Hopper Gets Google Assistant, Lenovo

    Google Assistant Coming to Dish Hopper DVR, Lenovo Smart Clock

    Google used its massive presence at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Tuesday to tout a number of new Google Assistant integrations, as well as a range of new features for the AI assistant. One of the entirely new Assistant-based devices debuting at the show is the Lenovo Smart Clock, a 4-inch smart [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad