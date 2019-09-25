Hulu Not Moving Forward With Marvel Series ‘Ghost Rider’

Hulu has decided not to move forward with Marvel’s “Ghost Rider,” a live action series that had been set to star Gabriel Luna, Variety has learned.

The departure was due to a creative impasse, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Luna had been tapped to suit up as the titular Ghost Rider, which would have been the second time that he appeared as the character after portraying the antihero in ABC-Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Hulu still has “Marvel’s Helstrom” coming up, as well as a slate of Marvel Animation series that will be released in 2020, including shows based on Howard the the Duck, M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler. Hulu also airs the live-action Marvel series “Runaways,” which is going into its third season.