Hulu Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Sets Lynn Shelton to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Lynn Shelton has signed on to direct and executive produce the upcoming Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Rosemarie DeWitt, Variety has learned exclusively.

Shelton will direct four of the series’ eight episodes, including the premiere and finale. Her previous credits include seven features, including “Humpday,” Laggies,” “Outside In,” and the upcoming “Sword of Trust” with Marc Maron, which bows in July. On the TV side, she has directed episodes of shows like “GLOW,” “Mad Men,” and Apple’s upcoming drama “The Morning Show,” which also stars Witherspoon. Shelton has also previously collaborated with DeWitt on the films “Your Sister’s Sister” and “Touchy Feely.”

She is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name, “Little Fires Everywhere” follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Liz Tigelaar created the series and serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street, and ABC Signature Studios.

This is the third time Tigelaar and Shelton will be partnering for a series. Shelton directed for Hulu’s “Casual,” on which Tigelaar served as showrunner. The two also have “LA Woman,” inspired by the memoirs of Eve Babitz, in development at Hulu.

