Hulu’s Jessica Kumai Scott Joins Mindy Kaling’s Company as President (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu's Jessica Kumai Scott Joins Mindy Kaling's Company as President

Mindy Kaling Jessica Kumai Scott
Jessica Kumai Scott, director of content development at Hulu, is exiting the streamer to become president of Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International, Variety has learned exclusively.

Scott first joined Hulu in 2012, serving as one of the streamer’s first development executives. During her time there, she first worked alongside Kaling on three seasons of “The Mindy Project” after it moved from Fox to Hulu and then again most recently on Kaling’s series adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jessica to Kaling International,” Kaling said. “I first met her as my Hulu executive on ‘The Mindy Project,’ and I loved getting notes from her. Her rapport with writers and creators and her great taste gives me such confidence about what she will bring to Kaling International.”

Scott oversaw the development of original series at Hulu and was also responsible for running Hulu’s international co-productions. In addition to her work with Kaling, other shows she worked on during her tenure there include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “Harlots,” “The Path,” “11.22.63,” and the upcoming “High Fidelity” series. She previously worked at companies like Handsomecharlie Films, Apparatus Productions, and Fox Searchlight.

“I’ve had a great experience working with Mindy over the years while at Hulu and have been endlessly impressed with her talent and dedication,” Scott said. “I can’t wait to work alongside WBTV and Howard Klein to build upon the incredible brand and voice Mindy has already established.”

It was announced in February that Kaling was exiting her longtime home at Universal Television for an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. Under the deal, Kaling will develop, write and produce new television projects for all platforms, including broadcast, cable channels, and streaming. Kaling International will produce new series created under the deal in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, or the Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the programs around the world.

