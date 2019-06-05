×
Hugh Laurie to Receive Outstanding Achievement Award at the Edinburgh TV Festival

Hugh Laurie
CREDIT: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

House” and “The Night Manager” star Hugh Laurie will receive the Edinburgh TV Festival’s Outstanding Achievement Award later this year. The Festival will also hold a retrospective ‘In Conversation With…” session with Laurie ahead of him collecting the honor.

Laurie’s long list of TV and film credits span several decades and include his classic comedy work as one half of a double act with Stephen Fry, and classic BBC comedy “Blackadder.” He went on to star in long running U.S. hit series “House.” His latest roles include in Hulu limited series “Catch 22.”

“I’d have been excited to receive an award just for sticking around – but this is overwhelming,” Laurie said about the Edinburgh TV Festival accolade.

Laurie joins previous recipients of the Outstanding Achievement Awards including Michael Palin, Beryl Vertue, Russell T Davies, and Sally Wainwright.

Hugh Laurie resonates with so many generations of TV viewers – for some it’s George in Blackadder, for others it’s Jeeves, Dr Gregory House or Richard Onslow Roper in The Night Manager,’” said Festival CEO and director, Lisa Campbell.

She added: “It’s a phenomenally diverse range of iconic shows for one man to be across from so many different genres – he’s brilliant and I’m thrilled he’s coming to the Festival – not just to receive his award but also so we can hear from the man himself about his career highlights so far.”

Laurie collects his outstanding achievement honor on Aug. 22.

