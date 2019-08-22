×

Hugh Laurie to Star in New BBC Thriller ‘Roadkill’ by David Hare

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hugh Laurie
CREDIT: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Hugh Laurie, the Golden Globe-winning star of “House” and “The Night Manager,” will play a beleaguered politician in a new four-part thriller for the BBC, “Roadkill,” from acclaimed playwright and screenwriter David Hare. The series is being produced by The Forge (“Collateral”).

Laurie stars as Peter Laurence, a charismatic Conservative Party government minister who remains remorseless and guilt-free even as shameful revelations about his personal life emerge. Rivals plot to undermine him while he continues to pursue his ambitions.

Rumors about the project have been circulating for weeks. While the series is apparently not directly modeled on current Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, parallels will nonetheless be drawn.

“’Roadkill’ is a thriller which explores the relationship between personal morality and political power,” said Piers Wenger, the BBC’s controller for drama, who commissioned the series along with BBC content director Charlotte Moore. “Hugh Laurie is an incredible actor who will play this fictional role with utter conviction, and it is a great honor to work once again with David Hare and The Forge to bring this brilliantly sharp and funny drama to BBC One.”

Hare, who often engages with political subjects in his writing, said that he first worked with Laurie in 1987 “when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor.” Hare worked with The Forge on the previous thriller “Collateral.”

“Roadkill” will be directed by Michael Keillor (“Line of Duty,” “Chimerica”). Its executive producers are Hare, Keillor, George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge, Lucy Richer for the BBC.

Additional cast announcements will be made later.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Hugh Laurie

    Hugh Laurie to Star in New BBC Thriller 'Roadkill' by David Hare

    Hugh Laurie, the Golden Globe-winning star of “House” and “The Night Manager,” will play a beleaguered politician in a new four-part thriller for the BBC, “Roadkill,” from acclaimed playwright and screenwriter David Hare. The series is being produced by The Forge (“Collateral”). Laurie stars as Peter Laurence, a charismatic Conservative Party government minister who remains [...]

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth WarrenSecond 2020

    ABC News Sets Moderators, Rules for Third Democratic Debate

    ABC News has announced the moderators for the third Democratic debate, as well as the qualification rules. The debate will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, and will spill over to Friday, Sept. 13 if more than 10 candidates qualify. The moderating team will consist of chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, “World News Tonight” anchor and [...]

  • James Corden Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

    James Corden Got a Little Help From Paul McCartney on His Drive to the Emmys

    Saying “Baby, I could drive your car” has proven to be a very good strategy for James Corden — never more so than when he put Paul McCartney into the highly sought passenger seat. The primetime special “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney, Live From Liverpool” is a contender in five Emmy categories this year, [...]

  • Starz Logo

    Starz Orders Horror Comedy Pilot 'Shining Vale'

    Starz has put out a pilot order for “Shining Vale,” a horror comedy which hails from “Divorce” creator Sharon Horgan and “Trial & Error” co-creator Jeff Astrof. The prospective series is about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one [...]

  • Bethenny Frankel at the showtime Emmy

    Bethenny Frankel to Exit 'Real Housewives of New York' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bethenny Frankel is stepping away from the “Real Housewives” franchise. Variety has learned exclusively that Frankel is poised to exit Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York” ahead of its upcoming twelfth season. Frankel first joined the acclaimed reality series back when it premiered back in 2008 before exiting the series in 2010 during the [...]

  • Dolly Parton

    BBC Commissions Dolly Parton Feature Documentary

    The BBC has commissioned a feature length documentary about country music legend Dolly Parton, it announced Wednesday. The documentary, tentatively titled “Dolly’s Country” will air on BBC Two this fall as part of a season of programs dedicated to country music. The broadcaster announced earlier in the day that it had acquired Ken Burns’ upcoming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad