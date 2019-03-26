×
Hugh Dancy to Guest Star in ‘Homeland’ Season 8

Emmy-nominated “Hannibal” actor Hugh Dancy will star opposite his wife Claire Danes in “Homeland” season eight, Variety has learned.

Dancy will appear in the recurring guest role of John Zabel, a savvy Washington consultant who joins the White House as a new foreign-policy advisor to the President and a formidable opponent to Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). The show is currently in production on its eighth and final season which will premiere later this year.

The final season will find Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured. Meanwhile, Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations, and against medical advice, he asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den – one last time.

Dancy, who recently starred opposite Aaron Paul in Hulu’s “The Path,” is returning to Showtime after he appeared in season two of “The Big C” opposite Laura Linney. He is represented by UTA and United Agents.

Homeland” was developed for American television by Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the original Israeli series “Prisoners of War” by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa and Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Danes, Michael Klick, Ron Nyswaner, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Ran Telem also serve as executive producers.

