European Deals for ‘Hudson & Rex’ Ahead of MipTV Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

The first European deals for cop and canine drama “Hudson & Rex” are rolling in ahead of the show getting its official international premiere at MipTV in Cannes. The show is the English-language remake of a Europe-originated procedural about a detective and his German Shepherd sidekick, Rex. Italian pubcaster Rai has bought the Canada-produced version, having aired the original European version for several seasons.

The North American show was for CityTV in Canada. It stars John Reardon (“Van Helsing”) as detective Charlie Hudson and Mayko Nguyen (“Cracked”) as his human partner Sarah Truong. Enrico Colantoni (“Flashpoint”) also stars.

Beta Film is on sales duty and struck the Italian deal. An as-yet-unidentified French broadcaster is also on board and set to be announced soon. Agreements in other territories are understood to be at an advanced stage. Beta is giving the show its international launch as part of the market screenings program at the MipTV market in Cannes.

Canada’s Shaftesbury produced the series with Pope Productions. It was shot in in St. John’s, Newfoundland, where it is set.

The original Austria and Italy-produced version of the format sold into over 100 territories and ran for 18 seasons. Rai will run “Hudson and Rex” in its prime time schedule.