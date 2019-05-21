China’s Huanxi Media Picks Up ‘Snowpiercer’ TV Show From ITV Studios

China’s Huanxi Media Group Limited has bought the exclusive broadcasting right in the mainland for the forthcoming sci-fi TV series “Snowpiercer” from ITV Studios Global Entertainment — a show based on Korean director Bong Joon-Ho’s film of the same name. The series is set to debut on TBS in the U.S. in the spring of 2020. Netflix has licensed the international SVOD rights outside of China and the U.S.

It stars Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind” and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Black-ish”), and is produced by Tomorrow Studios, a joint venture between its CEO Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios. WarnerMedia announced last week that it has already ordered a season two even before season one has hit screens.

The Huanxi deal covers both seasons. The Chinese company also recently secured the mainland rights to terror thriller “Bodyguard,” produced by World Productions, an ITV Studios company.

“‘Snowpiercer’ is another hugely exciting drama on our global slate and we are delighted that, in joining ‘Bodyguard’ on Huanxi.com, viewers in China will be able to enjoy the twists and turns of two of our biggest shows,” said Ruth Berry, managing director of ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

The show is executive produced by Adelstein (“Hanna,” “Cowboy Bebop”) and Becky Clements (“Good Behavior”, “Aquarius”) of Tomorrow Studios; showrunner Graeme Manson (“Orphan Black”), who wrote episode one; director James Hawes (“The Alienist”, “Black Mirror”); Matthew O’Connor (“Continuum”); Scott Derrickson (“Doctor Strange”), and the original Korean producers of the film, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, Dooho Choi, and director Bong.

Bong’s “Parasite” is on the Croisette this week competing in the main competition of Cannes. His last film “Okja” did as well in 2017.