×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘I’d Forgot How Dumb It Was’: Network Chiefs Talk Pilot Season, Programming

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
HRTS The Network Chiefs
CREDIT: Courtesy of chyna entertainment & design

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke hinted at a “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” franchise and Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn expressed a desire to shake up the traditional pilot season cycle at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Monday.

Moderated by Variety‘s Cynthia Littleton and fronted by ABC’s Burke, Fox’s Thorn, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, and NBC co-presidents of scripted programming Tracey Pakosta and Lisa Katz, the panel offered a couple of key insights in the wake of this year’s upfronts.

A ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Franchise? 

Burke didn’t initially know if Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s remake special of an episode of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” would work, but the special netted a solid viewership, and she revealed that such live specials are “something that we looked at as a franchise.”

Related

She sees the programming as being a “big circulation play” to draw eyeballs in as occasional tentpole events.

As viewers increasingly tune into new shows and old favorites through streaming platforms, the network leaders discussed how to keep people coming back to linear programming. Live is just one part of the equation.

“How do you create more urgency?” mused Fox’s Thorn. He pointed to the upcoming “90210” reboot as a pop culture “nostalgia event” that he hopes will make the ’90s soap worthy of appointment viewing.

‘I’d Forgot How Dumb It Was’ vs. ‘I Don’t Hate It’: Development Cycle Divides

Among the splits in opinion among the network chiefs was their attitude toward the usefulness of the annual development cycle and the rhythms of pilot season amid so many industry changes.

“I’d forgot how dumb it was,” said ABC’s Burke. Her time working in cable served to reinforce the focus and discipline needed to make judicious use of resources, she said, saying the that current model isn’t good for the talent, creators or audience.

“I would love to bust the cycle. There’s still a certain relevancy to upfront season of course… but I think it’s really interesting to try to figure out how to disrupt as we go forward.”

She wasn’t the only one who felt that way.

“We want to be off-cycle as quickly as possible too,” said Fox’s Thorn. If we could design the way it would work, it would be: the bulk of our development series would be ordered off-cycle, and pilot season – which I don’t think will ever go away – would complement it, instead of the reverse.”

CBS’ Kahl, however, seemed content with the current model.

“I don’t hate it,” he said, adding that there was “something kind of exhilarating” about having the whole team work in unison and “see who can deliver under pressure.”

Working Together to Surface Good Shows

The network leaders all seemed to agree that there was a sense of cooperation among the various rival studios and networks in order to bring good shows to the small screen.

“Co-productions seem to be the rule now more than the exception,” said Fox’s Thorn, noting that there seems to be a “real willingness from all parties to engage in that.”

Burke noted that four of ABC’s seven new series are from outside suppliers. And Kahl made clear that good storytelling remains the most important factor, regardless of which studio is producing it.

“I think we still need to think about content coming first, and if you limit yourself to essentially your own studio, you’re really excluding so many great thoughts and idea and so much talent out there,” said Kahl, who said it’s possible to “have it both ways.”

‘Cobra Kai’ on CBS? Kelly Kahl Wishes 

Lastly, when asked which show could, perhaps counter-intuitively, work on their networks, the four networks’ chiefs fielded some interesting responses.

Burke said she would like to believe that BBC’s “Killing Eve” would’ve worked on ABC, citing the “incredibly complicated” relationship between the two female leads. Kahl would’ve wanted YouTube Red’s “Cobra Kai” for CBS, calling it “brilliant… old, new, it’s very smart.”

Thorn picked off-the-air “The Office,” calling it “still the only show that really takes on (office politics) in that equal-opportunity, offensive way.”

And NBC’s Katz and Pakosta would’ve wanted Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” praising the show’s female leads, written by a female voice.

“Other than the language, I don’t think there’s no reason that it couldn’t be on broadcast,” said Katz.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More TV

  • David Arnold

    Composer David Arnold: From 'Good Omens' to Another Bond Film?

    Could David Arnold return as composer to the James Bond series? It was the obvious question to pose while he was talking about Amazon’s new “Good Omens” miniseries, for which he has composed the elaborate score. “It’s a no-news situation,” Arnold told Variety about 007. “I’ve heard nothing. But my pencil is always sharpened for [...]

  • HRTS The Network Chiefs

    'I'd Forgot How Dumb It Was': Network Chiefs Talk Pilot Season, Programming

    ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke hinted at a “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” franchise and Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn expressed a desire to shake up the traditional pilot season cycle at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Monday. Moderated by Variety‘s Cynthia Littleton and fronted by [...]

  • Season Three of THE HANDMAIDÕS TALE

    What's Coming to Hulu in June 2019

    If you’re not already, Hulu should get you in the summer mood with its June releases. Go to summer camp with the slasher flick “Friday the 13th” — and seven sequels. Listen to the breezy tune “Stuck in the Middle With You” from “Reservoir Dogs.” Compare thee to a summer’s day with “Shakespeare in Love” [...]

  • 'The Last O.G.' TV show premiere

    TV News Roundup: Tracy Morgan to Host The ESPYs

    In today’s roundup, Tracy Morgan will host the ESPYs and Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for “Carnival Row.”  DATES Amazon has announced that the fantasy drama series  “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will premiere August 30. The series is described as being set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological [...]

  • Big Bang Theory

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of May 13: ‘Big Bang Theory' Finale Hits 24 Million Viewers

    The grand finale of “The Big Bang Theory” saw an even greater ratings explosion in delayed viewing. Having registered a stellar 3.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic in Live+Same Day, the finale grew by 56% to finish with a round 5.0 rating in Live+7. For comparison, “Big Bang” averaged a 3.8 in Live+7 throughout [...]

  • Black-Mirror-Season-5-Miley-Cyrus

    What's Coming to Netflix in June 2019

    It’s June — meaning school’s out and summer is in full force. What better way to celebrate than to binge some of Netflix’s new releases? Yell “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore” out your window as you watch “Network.” Be wary of modern technology as you consume the new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad