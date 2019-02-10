×
‘Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things’ Renewed at Nat Geo Wild

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Howie Mandel Just for Laughs
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Nat Geo Wild has renewed “Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things,” the network announced Sunday.

“We have packed even more hilarious, heartwarming and surprising animal clips into this exciting new season,” said Mandel. “As an animal lover, I am thrilled to team up with Nat Geo Wild for more of ‘Animals Doing Things,’ because there’s nothing better than combining work that you’re passionate about with something you love.”

The series sees Mandel teaming up with Doing Things Media’s Instagram account to bring the internet’s funniest animal videos to life on national television. The videos come from all around the world and feature animals of all breeds, sizes and shapes.

Mandel narrates the “best submissions” from the account, including videos of fainting goats, clumsy kittens and heartwarming interspecies friendships. Each clip is set up by Mandel’s unique comedy style.

“Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things” is produced by Alevy Prods and Leepson Bounds Ent. and Doing Things Media for Nat Geo Wild. Executive producers are Mandel, David Leepson, Aaron Rice, Reid Hailey, Derek Lucas and Max Benator, with Thomas O’Brien as co-executive producer. Senior vice president of development and production Janet Han Vissering executive produces for Nat Geo Wild.

The second season will launch in June 2019.

