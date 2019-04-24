‘Homeland’ Creators Ink Multi-Year Overall Deal at Sony

Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa have signed a multi-year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television, Variety has confirmed.

The new deal means the duo will depart their longtime home at 20th Century Fox Television. In addition to Gordon and Gansa, Sony’s current roster of creators under overall deals includes Norman Lear, Anthony Hemingway, Gloria Calderon Kellett, and Vince Gilligan.

Gordon and Gansa are best known for creating the critically-acclaimed Showtime series “Homeland,” based on the Israeli “Prisoners of War.” “Homeland” has received 39 Emmy Award nominations across seven seasons, picking up eight wins in total. The eighth and final season of the series is set to air later this year. Their other credits include “24,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The X-Files.”

Gansa and Gordon’s new deal was negotiated by WME and Gendler & Kelly.

This is the latest in an ever-growing strong of top creators signing rich new deals as competition among the studios heats up to lock them down. Ryan Murphy, Kenya Barris, Shonda Rhimes, and Brad Falchuk all recently signed deals with Netflix, while Nahnatchka Khan also recently left 20th TV for a new deal at Universal Television. Longtime Universal mainstay Mindy Kaling recently left the studio for a new deal at Warner Bros. Television.

(Pictured: Alex Gansa, left; Howard Gordon, right)