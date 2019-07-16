How to Watch the 2019 Emmy Nominations

Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden are gearing up to present 71st Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, and cord cutters can still tune in to find out who might take home TV’s top honors.

The nomination ceremony will begin on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET from the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles. Jeong and Carden will be joined by TV Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. Those who don’t have access to a television can watch the live stream on the Emmy’s website and the organization’s YouTube channel.

HBO darlings “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” are expected to have a strong presence following their respective final seasons. The epic fantasy series, based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, looks to compete against high-profile shows like “Pose “and “Homecoming” in the drama category. “Game of Thrones” stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Peter Dinklage are also expected to score acting nods.

Reigning champ Julia Louis-Dreyfus looks to earn recognition once again for her portrayal of Selina Meyer in “Veep,” but she could face competition from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” lead Rachel Brosnahan, as well as Allison Janney on “Mom” and Tracee Ellis Ross on “Black-ish.”

The Emmy Awards air Sept. 22 on Fox.