‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Season 6 Adds Marsha Stephanie Blake

Marsha Stephanie Blake
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

“When They See Us” star Marsha Stephanie Blake has been cast in the upcoming sixth and final season of “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Details on Blake’s role are being kept under wraps. She was recently nominated for the Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a limited series for “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series that tells the true story of a group of five teenage boys of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. Blake played Linda McCray, the mother of one of the wrongfully convicted boys.

Blake will next be seen in the Netflix film “The Laundromat” directed and produced by Steven Soderberg. It follows a group of journalists who take part in unearthing 11.5 million files known as the Panama Papers, linking the world’s most powerful political figures to secret banking accounts to avoid taxes. The film is set to premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. In 2020, she will also be seen in “The Photograph” opposite LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae. Her other credits include “Orange Is the New Black,” “Happyish,” and “Getting On.”

She is repped by Artists & Representatives.

ABC announced in July that the upcoming season season of “How to Get Away With Murder” would be the show’s last. The series stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, Amirah Vann and Timothy Hutton. Pete Nowalk created the series and serves as showrunner. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers.

