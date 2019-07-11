‘How to Get Away With Murder’ to End With Season 6 on ABC

×

The upcoming sixth season of “How to Get Away With Murder” will be its last.

The news comes only a day after it was revealed that the first Shondaland series under Shonda Rhimes’ colossal Netflix deal will debut in 2020. Rhimes left ABC for the streamer last year after more than a decade with the studio.

However, the mega producer will still have ties with the Disney-owned network for at least another year, as ABC handed out a two-season renewal to “Grey’s Anatomy” back in May. Rhimes also has “Grey’s” spinoff “Station 19” still going at ABC, and although that series was renewed for a third season at the same time, it remains to be seen how much longer it lasts past the 2019-2020 season as Rhimes continues to reign back her ABC properties. A couple other ABC-Shondaland collaborations, namely “Scandal” and “For the People,” ended their runs last year.

The fifth season of “How to Get Away With Murder” ended with yet another twist — Laurel (Karla Souza) and her infant son went missing — but also some answers to the season-long questions about who was behind the murder of Nate’s father, as well as the true identity of the new student worming his way into Annalise’s (Viola Davis) class and life.

The series stars Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, Amirah Vann and Timothy Hutton.

Pete Nowalk created the series and serves as showrunner. Rhimes, Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. “How to Get Away With Murder” averaged 2.8 million total viewers during its fifth season, earning a 0.67 in the 18-49 demographic.

Rhimes revealed last year that she already has eight projects, including the Julie Andrews-starring “Bridgerton,” set up at Netflix as part of her initial development slate under her new overall deal with the company. Others include a drama about New York con artist Anna Delvey and the comedy “Sunshine Scouts.”

