×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hotstar, Fox’s Indian Streaming Service, Moves Into Original Content With Big-Name Talent

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Hotstar

Fox and Star India’s leading OTT platform, Hotstar, is partnering with a plethora of top Indian talent to create original programming under the brand Hotstar Specials, the company announced Monday.

Filmmakers who have signed up to create content for Hotstar include Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth: The Golden Age”), Neeraj Pandey (“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”), Kabir Khan (“Tubelight”), Nikkhil Advani (“P.O.W.: Bandi Yuddh Ke”), Ram Madhvani (“Neerja”), Venkat Prabhu (“Biriyani”), Sudhir Mishra (“Daas Dev”), Tigmanshu Dhulia (“Paan Singh Tomar”), Nagesh Kukunoor (“Dhanak”), Mahesh Manjrekar (“Natsamrat”), Vishal Furia(“Lapachhapi”), Rohan Sippy (“SideHero”), Debbie Rao (“Pushpavalli”), Sharad Devarajan (“Chakra The Invincible”) and Salman Khan (“Race 3”).

The expansion into original content comes as the race heats up for online viewers in the world’s second-most-populous country. Driven by cheap data charges, streaming is becoming an important platform in India, with aggressive competition between Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, Eros Now, Sony Liv and Viacom 18’s Voot. Hotstar is the market leader, with about 150 million active monthly users.

Related

Its move into original content will focus “on big-scale, high-quality drama,” Gaurav Banerjee, President and Head of Hindi General Entertainment Channels for Star India, told Variety. The Hotstar Specials will be a minimum of six episodes each, with longer lengths being determined by the filmmakers, Banerjee said. While the names of the individual shows or their budgets were not revealed, the first of them will begin streaming by the end of March.

“One of the opportunities in digital is that we can keep on changing the format,” Banerjee said. “In television, one of our constraints is [that] the experience is around an appointment viewing, so the show has to start at 9:00 p.m.; it has to be around 30 minutes or one hour in duration. All of that we are seeking to change with what we try and do with all of these shows.”

The commissioning of Hotstar Specials marks a major shift from the regime of former CEO Ajit Mohan, when the company was more circumspect about original programming created exclusively for the streaming platform as opposed to shows created for its sister television channels in the Star Television Network. Past Hotstar originals include news satire “On Air With AIB” and filmed play series “CinePlay.” Hotstar also draws on a library of films together totaling 100,000 hours across 18 languages, and enjoys a near-stranglehold on the rights for cricket, India’s most popular sport.

Hotstar’s owner, Star India, is operated by 21st Century Fox, whose entertainment assets are in the process of being absorbed by Disney. What will happen to Hotstar when Disney launches its own global direct-to-consumer channel, Disney+, is unclear.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More TV

  • ITV Orders Drama 'Belgravia' From 'Downton

    ITV Orders Period Drama 'Belgravia' From 'Downton Abbey's' Julian Fellowes

    ITV has greenlit a new period drama series based on the novel “Belgravia,” which was written by Julian Fellowes, the creator of “Downton Abbey.” The production company behind that period hit, NBCUniversal’s Carnival Films, is making the new series. Fellowes already has an NBC series, “The Gilded Age,” and other projects in the works for [...]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Nominated for Best Publicity Campaign

    Hollywood publicists have selected nominees for the best publicity campaigns of 2018. On the film front, Disney’s “Black Panther,” Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place,” Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Universal’s “Halloween,” and Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” received nods for the Maxwell Weinberg award for top movie publicity campaign of 2018. Nominated for [...]

  • Hotstar, Fox's Indian Streaming Service, Moves

    Hotstar, Fox's Indian Streaming Service, Moves Into Original Content With Big-Name Talent

    Fox and Star India’s leading OTT platform, Hotstar, is partnering with a plethora of top Indian talent to create original programming under the brand Hotstar Specials, the company announced Monday. Filmmakers who have signed up to create content for Hotstar include Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth: The Golden Age”), Neeraj Pandey (“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”), Kabir [...]

  • Gretchen Carlson

    Gretchen Carlson on New Lifetime Documentary and the 'Pervasive Epidemic' of Sexual Harassment

    Gretchen Carlson’s new two-hour Lifetime documentary, “Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence,” focuses not on her $20 million settlement in 2016 against the late Roger Ailes and Fox News, but on the everyday occurrences of sexual harassment that American women experience in the workplace. The A+E Originals-produced special, which airs Monday at 8 p.m., examines several [...]

  • Bob Bakish

    Viacom Explores Sale of Majority Stake in Its China Channels

    Viacom is exploring the sale of its majority stake in its TV channels in China, according to media reports Monday. The media giant has held talks with at least one entity in China over the sale of stakes in channels such as MTV and Nickelodeon, the Wall Street Journal said. The newspaper, which was the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad