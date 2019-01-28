‘Honey Boy’ Star Noah Jupe Joins Nicole Kidman in HBO Drama ‘The Undoing’

Noah Jupe has been cast in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing,” Variety has learned.

He joins previously announced cast members Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland. The role also reunites Jupe with series director and executive producer Susanne Bier, who previously directed the child star in the AMC series “The Night Manager.”

The six-episode series is based on the book “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. It centers on Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist, has a devoted husband, Jonathan (Grant), and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Jupe will play Henry Sachs, Jonathan and Grace’s 12 year old son. Described as precocious and artistic, Henry seeks to keep his family together as recent revelations tear them apart.

Jupe most recently starred in the film “Honey Boy,” which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. He has also starred in films such as “Wonder,” “Suburbicon,” and “A Quiet Place.” He has also been cast in the upcoming film “Ford v. Ferrari.”

He is repped by CAA and Grandview in the U.S., Shepherd Management in the U.K., and Hansen Jacobson.

Kidman is executive producing “The Undoing” under her Blossom Films banner along with Blossom Films’ Per Saari. David E. Kelley will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer via David E. Kelley Productions. Bruna Papandrea will executive produce through Made Up Stories. Bier will direct all six episodes of “The Undoing” in addition to serving as an executive producer. Kidman, Kelley, Saari, and Papandrea also executive produce the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” with Kidman also starring. The second season of that series is due to launch on HBO this year.