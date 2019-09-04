×
‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Casts Chris Cooper

By

TV Reporter

Chris Cooper'Live By Night' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jan 2017
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The upcoming second season of Amazon’s “Homecoming” has cast Oscar winner Chris Cooper in a key role.

Cooper will play Leonard Geist, an eccentric botanist, more at home in his greenhouse than in the boardrooms of the company he created. He joins previously announced “Homecoming” Season 2 stars Janelle Monáe, Stephan James, and Hong Chau.

Cooper won the Oscar and Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his role in the 2002 film “Adaptation.” His other film roles include “American Beauty,” “The Horse Whisperer,” “Seabiscuit,” and “The Bourne Identity.” He also recently starred in the Hulu limited series “11.22.63.” He will next be seen in the Tom Hanks-led Mr. Rogers biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

He is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Homecoming” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Content Productions and is based on the podcast of the same name. In addition to Julia Roberts, who starred in the first season, the series is executive produced by Sam Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp, as well as “Mr. Robot” executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content. The podcast’s Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg also executive produce along with Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media.

