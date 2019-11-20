×
Holly Hunter to Star Opposite Ted Danson in Tina Fey-Robert Carlock NBC Comedy Series

Holly Hunter Strange Weather
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Holly Hunter has been cast in the upcoming Tina Fey-produced LA mayor comedy series at NBC.

The veteran actor will star opposite Ted Danson in the untitled series which is being written and executive produced by Fey and Robert Carlock.

The series is about a wealthy businessman (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population. 

Hunter will play Arpi, a longtime liberal councilwoman. Having dedicated her life to the betterment of Los Angeles, she makes no secret of her disdain for the newly elected Mayor Bremer, whom she considers unqualified, sexist, and too tall to be trusted.

“We’re so excited to write for Holly Hunter,” said Fey and Carlock in a statement. “We’re both huge fans and will have to find a way to ‘act normal’ around her. To have Holly and Ted in the same show, it’s now officially an embarrassment of riches.”

In addition to Danson and Hunter, Variety previously reported that “Saturday Night Live” star Bobby Moynihan had joined the cast as Jayden, the interim Director of Communications in the newly elected Mayor’s office.

Hunter, who won an Oscar for her role in “The Piano” in 1993, most recently appeared in the Judd Apatow-produced comedy “The Big Sick” and last year returned to voice the role of Elastigirl in Pixar’s “Incredibles 2.’” On the TV front, Hunter has been nominated for six Emmys, and starred in both the TV drama “Saving Grace” for three seasons, as well as the miniseries “Top of the Lake.” She was recently cast to play Sally Yates in the upcoming CBS Studios miniseries “A Higher Loyalty,” based on James Comey’s book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

She is represented by ICM Partners, Management 360, and attorney Melanie Cook.

The Fey and Carlock series, which has been given a 13-episode order, hails from Universal Television. Fey will executive produce under her Little Stranger banner, with Carlock, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner also executive producing. Eric Gurian will oversee the project for Little Stranger. Bevel Gears and 3 Arts will also produce.

