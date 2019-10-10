×
‘Holey Moley’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

CREDIT: ABC/Eric McCandless

Fore! A second season of the mini golf competition show “Holey Moley” is coming up the fairway.

ABC has renewed the show for a second outing, with Stephen Curry, Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai all set to return. 

Season 1 saw a whole host of self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country on the tee, putting their miniature golf skills to the test on a course with supersized holes. Every episode of “Holey Moley” consists of three rounds of golf, culminating with three finalists taking on the daunting “Mt. Holey Moley” finale in a three-way contest. Ultimately, one winner per episode takes home the $25,000 prize, along with “The Golden Putter” trophy and coveted “Holey Moley” plaid jacket.

Curry serves as the resident golf pro on the course, while Riggle and Tessitore act as commentators, and Mai is feauted as a sideline correspondent. Variety reported exclusively back in April that Curry was ditching his familiar basketball for a seven iron.

In its second season, eight competitors will test their skills on the “Holey Moley” course every week, and the Disney-owned network promises that the season two course will be “bigger and better than ever,” featuring all-new holes. The show debuted to solid ratings this summer, averaging a 0.7 among adults 18-49 and around 3.2 million total viewers per episode.

“Holey Moley” hails from Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Curry, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, and Erick Peyton serve as executive producers.

