‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ Series in the Works at Hulu

Hulu is hitching a ride to another galaxy.

The streamer is developing a series based on Douglas Adams’ classic sci-fi novel “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”

The prospective series is being penned by “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Lost” executive producer Carlton Cuse and “Wonder Woman” writer Jason Fuchs. Cuse is under an overall deal at ABC Signature, ABC Studios’ streaming division, which is producing the series.

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” which was originally a BBC radio comedy, has been adapted multiple times for both the big and small screen. In 1981, the novel was adapted into a BBC series with Simon Jones and David Dixon playing the two leads. Disney, which recently bought a majority stake in Hulu, owns the rights to Adams’ novels and produced a movie version in 2005 which starred Martin Freeman as Arthur Dent, Sam Rockwell, Mos Def and Zooey Deschanel.

The series follows the intergalactic adventures of Arthur Dent, a hapless Englishman played by Freeman in feature film version, who leaves the Earth after its destruction by a nasty, bureaucratic alien race called the Vogons. Along the way, he meets many iconic characters including Marvin, the Paranoid Android, who was voiced by the late Alan Rickman in the movie.

Deadline first reported the news.