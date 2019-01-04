History’s ‘Vikings’ to End With Season 6

This looks like the end of the road for History’s Norsemen.

With the second half of season five to air starting Jan. 30, Variety has confirmed that ‘Vikings’ will end with its sixth season, finishing up with a grand total of 89 episodes. The upcoming 20-episode season will air in two parts, with the first half slated to premiere later this year and the final ten episodes to air sometime in 2020.

The Emmy nominated historical drama debuted in 2013, and stars Gustaf Skarsgard, Travis Fimmel, Alexander Ludwig and Katheryn Winnick. Set in medieval Scandinavia, the series follows the story of the legendary Viking Ragnar Lothbrok, who is portrayed in the show as a farmer who rises to power after successfully raiding England. It’s not long before Lothbrok becomes intent on exploring distant lands across the ocean.

Since “Vikings” has proven to be History’s best performing scripted series of all time, the show’s creator Michael Hirst may not be ready to let that world go just yet. Variety has also confirmed that Hirst is in talks about a ‘Vikings’ franchise continuation with studio MGM Television. The new spinoff series which would continue in the same universe.

