History Developing ‘Tenderloin’ Drama With Sylvester Stallone

History has teamed with Sylvester Stallone to develop “Tenderloin,” a police drama set in New York in the early 1900s.

Stallone is set to executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series through his Balboa Productions and A+E Studios. “Sons of Anarchy” alum Stephen Kay is penning the pilot.

“Tenderloin” was part of a number of projects History unveiled Wednesday night at A+E Networks’ upfront presentation at New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The series revolves around the true story of Charles Becker, a corrupt New York City cop who lead the Strong-Arm Squad tasked with trying to keep order in a neighborhood overrun with ethnic gangs in the Tammany Hall era of New York politics. Becker wound up becoming the first — and to date only — police officer to face the death penalty for murder.

“This is a passion project for Sylvester, who has discovered new facts on Becker’s case that shed new light on this infamous anti-hero. We look forward to joining forces with him to bring this incredible story to History audiences,” said Eli Lehrer, exec VP and head of programming for History.

