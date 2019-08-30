×

‘His Dark Materials’ HBO Series Rounds Out Voice Cast

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

The “His Dark Materials” adaptation coming to HBO has found its Iorek Byrnison.

Joe Tandberg, whose credits include “The Innocents” on Netflix, will voice the famous armored bear. Byrnison comes from the frozen wilderness of the North and is both a skilled metal worker and a fierce warrior.

Also joining the voice cast of the fantasy series based on the Philip Pullman novels are Detective Hercule Poirot himself David Suchet as Kaisa, the gyrfalcon daemon to the witch Serafina Pekkala (Ruta Gedmintas), American comedian Cristela Alonzo, who will voice Lee Scoresby’s (Lin-Manuel Miranda) arctic hare daemon Hester, and Kit Connor (young Elton John in “Rocketman”) who will voice the main character Lyra Belacqua’s (Dafne Keen) unsettled daemon Pantalaimon.

It was previously announced that “Peaky Blinders” star Helen McCrory is voicing Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) snow leopard daemon, and the network has also revealed that Mrs Coulter’s (Ruth Wilson) mysterious Golden Monkey daemon, who doesn’t speak or have a name, will be given animal noises and vocal characteristics by Brian Fisher. Fisher also serves as the lead puppeteer and CFX coordinator on the series.

Related

Earlier this month, “Fleabag” breakout Andrew Scott was announced as joining the series’ second season as Colonel John Parry.

His Dark Materials” centers around Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

The original “His Dark Materials” trilogy is comprised of “The Golden Compass” (also known as “Northern Lights”), “The Subtle Knife” and “The Amber Spyglass.” Pullman has also written a prequel, “La Belle Sauvage,” and has embarked on a new book that picks up where the trilogy left off, so there is plenty of content meat on the bone should the BBC and HBO want to make “His Dark Materials” a multi-series affair. The British broadcaster has already committed to an eight-episode second outing, before the first season even airs.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • 'His Dark Materials' HBO Series Rounds

    'His Dark Materials' HBO Series Rounds Out Voice Cast

    The “His Dark Materials” adaptation coming to HBO has found its Iorek Byrnison. Joe Tandberg, whose credits include “The Innocents” on Netflix, will voice the famous armored bear. Byrnison comes from the frozen wilderness of the North and is both a skilled metal worker and a fierce warrior. Also joining the voice cast of the [...]

  • Nuria Roca

    New TNT, Atresmedia Studios Spanish Original ‘Road Trip’ To Explore U.S. 

    TNT is hitting the highways and byways of the United States in its latest Spanish original series, “Road Trip,” produced by Atresmedia Studios and featuring local personalities Nuria Roca and Esty Quesada. The factual show will accompany the odd-couple celebrities on a car trip that begins in Miami, where Roca, a popular TV host, and [...]

  • Disenchantment

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'Disenchantment Part Two' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu announces the premiere date for season two of “Castle Rock” and Netflix reveals the first look at “Disenchantment Part Two.” DATES Season two of “Castle Rock” is slated to premiere Oct. 23, Hulu announced Thursday. The latest season of the psychological horror series will detail the budding feud between [...]

  • Rüdiger Böss Joins 'Resident Evil' Producer

    Former ProSieben Acquisitions Chief Rüdiger Böss Joins 'Resident Evil' Producer Constantin Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rüdiger Böss, for over a decade one of the best-known and liked acquisitions executives in the international television business, is to join Constantin Film, Germany’s leading independent movie producer and distributor — responsible for the hugely successful “Resident Evil” franchise — and an increasingly important producer of international TV series. Until last year, Böss served [...]

  • Disney Layoffs Affect National Geographic

    Disney Layoffs Affect National Geographic

    Walt Disney has laid off employees of the National Geographic unit it acquired from the former 21st Century Fox, according to two people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to more fully combine the companies it purchased with its existing business. As many as 70 to 80 National Geographic employees could be affected, according [...]

  • Walt Disney HQ LA

    Disney Layoffs Hit Nearly 60 in Media Distribution Division

    In the further wake of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment portfolio, Disney has laid off nearly 60 employees, Variety has learned, within its Media Distribution division, impacting those within both Disney and Fox. Counted among those layoffs are 20th Century Fox TV Distribution’s worldwide marketing executive vice president Greg Drebin and 20th Century [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad