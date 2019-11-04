What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘His Dark Materials’ and ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “His Dark Materials” premieres on HBO and ABC takes viewers under the sea for “The Little Mermaid Live!”

“His Dark Materials,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

Philip Pullman’s iconic world of witches, armored bears and daemons is coming to the small screen for the first time. Tune in for the first episode of the HBO-BBC co-production which stars Dafne Keen as the feisty Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson as the icy Mrs. Coulter, and James McAvoy as the aloof Lord Asriel.

“The End of the F***ing World,” Netflix, Tuesday

Season 2 of the dark comedy series finally drops this week on Netflix after a two-year wait. Season 1 starred Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden as a pair of teenagers who set off on a road trip across England, with Barden’s character trying to escape her turbulent life and Lawther’s character plotting to murder her.

“The Little Mermaid Live!,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The next installment in ABC’s string of live musical adaptations airs this week in the form of “The Little Mermaid Live!” Auliʻi Cravalho (best known for voicing another Disney princess in Moana) plays Ariel, with the likes of Queen Latifah and Shaggy backing her up as the tentacularly evil Ursula and the adorable crab Sebastian.

“Green Eggs and Ham,” Netflix, Friday

Friday sees the release of the Netflix animated series based on Dr. Seuss’ iconic 1960 children’s book of the same name. The show features the voices of Adam DeVine, Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton and Ilana Glazer, among others.