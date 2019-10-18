‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

It may not have even premiered yet, but Disney Plus has handed out a second season renewal for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Inspired by the “High School Musical” movies, the series was created and is executive produced by Tim Federle, and stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

The show is set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. It introduces members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical: The Musical.” During the show, show-mances blossom, rivalries flare, and old friendships are tested while new ones are made.

The series is set to premiere upon the streamer’s launch on Nov. 12, alongside such shows as “The Mandalorian,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” “Marvel’s Hero Project,” and “Forky Asks A Question.” Disney says that production on season two will resume early next year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy,” said Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney Plus.

The first episode of season 1 was directed by Tamra Davis. Davis, Oliver Goldstick, and original “High School Musical“ executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush also serve as executive producers of the first episode.