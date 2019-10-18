×

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" stars Dara Rene as Kourtney, Matt Cornett as E.J., Larry Saperstein as Big Red, Olivia Rodrigo as Nini, Julia Rose Lester as Ashlyn, Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos, and Sofia Wylie as Gina. (Disney+/Craig Sjodin)
CREDIT: Disney+

It may not have even premiered yet, but Disney Plus has handed out a second season renewal for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Inspired by the “High School Musical” movies, the series was created and is executive produced by Tim Federle, and stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

The show is set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. It introduces members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical: The Musical.” During the show, show-mances blossom, rivalries flare, and old friendships are tested while new ones are made.

The series is set to premiere upon the streamer’s launch on Nov. 12, alongside such shows as “The Mandalorian,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” “Marvel’s Hero Project,” and “Forky Asks A Question.” Disney says that production on season two will resume early next year in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

“We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy,” said Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney Plus

The first episode of season 1 was directed by Tamra Davis. Davis, Oliver Goldstick, and original High School Musical executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush also serve as executive producers of the first episode.

More TV

  • HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE

    'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

    It may not have even premiered yet, but Disney Plus has handed out a second season renewal for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Inspired by the “High School Musical” movies, the series was created and is executive produced by Tim Federle, and stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia [...]

  • Hailee Steinfeld Dickinson Premiere

    Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski on What Modern Women Can Learn from Emily Dickinson

    Emily Dickinson lived in the 1800’s, but if you ask the team behind Apple TV Plus’ upcoming series, “Dickinson,” her story is more current than ever. Hailee Steinfeld stars in the the modern-day retelling of the poet’s young life. The actress — who makes her first full-time foray into television with the role and also [...]

  • Mackenzie Davis Himesh Patel

    Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel to Star in 'Station Eleven' Series at HBO Max

    Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel have been cast in the lead roles of HBO Max’s upcoming “Station Eleven” series adaptation. The show is based on the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Described as a postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, the series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu [...]

  • LIVING WITH YOURSELF

    How a Recurring Childhood Nightmare Inspired 'Living With Yourself'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Living With Yourself,” streaming now on Netflix. When writer and producer Timothy Greenberg was a child, he used to have a recurring nightmare. In it, he was sitting at his family’s kitchen table when the doorbell would ring and suddenly he would feel terrified, [...]

  • Meghan Duchess of Sussex during a

    Meghan Markle on Media Scrutiny During Pregnancy: 'Not Many People Have Asked if I'm OK'

    Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up about being a newlywed and first-time mother amidst media scrutiny in an interview with “ITV News at Ten” anchor Tom Bradby. Markle, along with her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, were interviewed for the new documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.” Markle, who addressed the [...]

  • Bless The Harts

    'Bless the Harts' Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

    “Bless the Harts” has scored an early second season renewal at Fox. This marks the first Season 2 renewal for a freshman show this season. The series has aired three episodes to date, with the fourth set to air this Sunday. The animated comedy hails from creator Emily Spivey and is loosely based on her [...]

  • Donald TrumpCNN Republican Presidential Debate, Las

    Trump Letter Threatens to Sue CNN; Network Calls It 'Desperate PR Stunt'

    An attorney for President Donald Trump has sent a letter to CNN that threatens to sue the AT&T-owned cable-news network for violating the Lanham Act and making misrepresentations to the public and advertisers about its content, but the network says the missive isn’t worth discussing. “This is nothing more than a desperate PR stunt and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad