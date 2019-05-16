‘High Fidelity’ Series at Hulu Casts Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Holmes

The upcoming Hulu “High Fidelity” series has cast Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David Holmes in series regular roles, Variety has learned.

The pair join previously announced series stars Zoe Kravitz and Jake Lacy.

Randolph has been cast as Cherise, described as boisterous, likeable, funny with an infectious energy and thinks she knows everything. Cherise is passionate about music, and passionate about telling Simon (Holmes) and Rob (Kravitz) their musical taste sucks. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she’s still searching for her purpose in life – and will surprise everyone when she declares her own musical aspirations.

Holmes’ Simon is described as sarcastic and cranky with an attractive quirkiness. Simon loves to judge others and has an eccentric yet extensive musical knowledge. Simon and Rob dated years ago, but eventually came out, which put an abrupt end to their relationship but not their friendship. Simon still happily works for Rob at the record store. He presents as condescending and aloof, all the while leading a lonely personal life while he searches for Mr. Right.

Randolph will next be seen opposite Kirsten Dunst in the YouTube series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” and in the Netflix film “Dolemite Is My Name” alongside Eddie Murphy. She was nominated for a Tony for her role in “Ghost.”

She is repped by Paradigm, Lighthouse Entertainment, and Fox Rothschild.

Holmes’ credits include “Mr. Robot,” “The Tick,” “Mindhunter,” and “The Americans.” He is repped by Buchwald and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

“High Fidelity,” based on the Nick Hornsby novel and film of the same name, was originally set up at Disney Plus before moving to Hulu in April.

It was created for streaming by writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka. West and Kucserka executive produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. ABC Signature Studios will produce.

(Pictured: Da’Vine Joy Randolph)