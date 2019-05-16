×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘High Fidelity’ Series at Hulu Casts Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Holmes

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

The upcoming HuluHigh Fidelity” series has cast Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David Holmes in series regular roles, Variety has learned.

The pair join previously announced series stars Zoe Kravitz and Jake Lacy.

Randolph has been cast as Cherise, described as boisterous, likeable, funny with an infectious energy and thinks she knows everything. Cherise is passionate about music, and passionate about telling Simon (Holmes) and Rob (Kravitz) their musical taste sucks. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she’s still searching for her purpose in life – and will surprise everyone when she declares her own musical aspirations.

Holmes’ Simon is described as sarcastic and cranky with an attractive quirkiness. Simon loves to judge others and has an eccentric yet extensive musical knowledge. Simon and Rob dated years ago, but eventually came out, which put an abrupt end to their relationship but not their friendship. Simon still happily works for Rob at the record store. He presents as condescending and aloof, all the while leading a lonely personal life while he searches for Mr. Right.

Related

Randolph will next be seen opposite Kirsten Dunst in the YouTube series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” and in the Netflix film “Dolemite Is My Name” alongside Eddie Murphy. She was nominated for a Tony for her role in “Ghost.”

She is repped by Paradigm, Lighthouse Entertainment, and Fox Rothschild.

Holmes’ credits include “Mr. Robot,” “The Tick,” “Mindhunter,” and “The Americans.” He is repped by Buchwald and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

High Fidelity,” based on the Nick Hornsby novel and film of the same name, was originally set up at Disney Plus before moving to Hulu in April.

It was created for streaming by writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka. West and Kucserka executive produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. ABC Signature Studios will produce.

(Pictured: Da’Vine Joy Randolph)

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Despite Tim Blake Nelson’s knack for playing folksy characters in films such as “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” in his soul lurks the heart of a classicist. Nelson, who stars in HBO’s “Watchmen” series this fall, has also penned the play “Socrates,” now running at New York’s Public Theater through June 2. Doug Hughes directs, [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    Gabrielle Carteris Seeking Re-Election as SAG-AFTRA President

    SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will seek re-election as the union’s top national officer and the head of the ticket for the Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide factions. Carteris made the announcement on Thursday, two weeks after actor Matthew Modine said he was running as the lead candidate for Membership First, the self-styled [...]

  • Batwoman Arrow

    The CW Fall 2019-2020 Trailers: Dramas ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Nancy Drew' (Watch)

    The CW has released trailers for its three new shows premiering throughout the 2019-2020 season. Continuing to expand its DC Universe franchise, the network has placed “Batwoman,” with Ruby Rose in the title world on Mondays. The other new show joining the fall lineup is “Nancy Drew,” which will air on Wednesday nights. The CW [...]

  • Lindsey Beer, James Wan Board 'Magic

    Lindsey Beer, James Wan Board Mark Millar's 'Magic Order' Series at Netflix

    Both Lindsey Beer and James Wan have signed on as executive producers for the upcoming Mark Millar Netflix series “The Magic Order.” Beer will serve as writer and showrunner on the series while Wan will also direct the debut episode. Wan will executive produce under his Atomic Monster production banner. Michael Clear will also executive [...]

  • Batwoman The CW

    'Batwoman,' Archie and the Jonas Brothers: 5 Things We Learned at the CW's Upfront

    The CW rounded up this year’s litany of network upfront presentations with a quick, hour-long event, touting its multi-platform strategy on both linear and digital. Here are a few takeaways from the showcase, held at New York City Center (and kicked off by a performance from the Jonas Brothers). The CW is bullish on “Batwoman” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad