‘Lost’ Star Henry Ian Cusick Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Henry Ian Cusick, best known for playing Desmond on the hit ABC series “Lost,” is signing with talent agency Buchwald for representation.

Cusick also starred in the CW sci-fi/drama “The 100” and was most recently seen in the Fox series “The Passage.”

His other notable television credits include “Scandal,” “24,” “Fringe,” “The Mentalist,” “Body of Proof” and “Inhumans.” Cusick appeared in such films as “Hitman,” “Rememory,” “Chimera,” “Pali Road,” “Just Let Go,” “Not Another Happy Ending,” “Frank vs. God” and “The Girl on the Train.”

His U.K. theater career, spanning nearly 20 years, includes the Royal National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Almeida Theatre. Cusick received a special commendation for his title role in “Torquato Tasso” at the Edinburgh International Festival. His directing credits include “The Other Side” and “The Warriors Will” episodes of “The 100.” Cusick also wrote, directed and starred in the short film “Dress.”

He continues to be repped by Management 360 and attorney Jamie Feldman at Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.