Henry Capanna, Former Producer and Broder Kurland Agent, Dies at 43

Henry Capanna, the former head of the Go Go Luckey production banner and a former agent at Broder Kurland, died Sept. 26 of cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 43.

Capanna worked at the Los Angeles-based unscripted production company Go Go Luckey from 2007 through 2015, when the company was acquired by Eclipse TV. He was promoted to chief operating officer and later CEO of the production banner behind MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and other shows.

Before he was a producer, Capanna was an agent at the literary boutique Broder Kurland Webb Uffner and its later iterations. He represented Go Go Luckey founders Gary and Julie Auerbach as a Broder agent before joining the company.

Prior to his time at Broder Kurland, Capanna served as director of development for Triumph Pictures. Between Broder and Go Go Luckey, he also worked for film shingle the Syndicate. Most recently, Capanna had been working in real estate.

Capanna’s survivors include a wife and daughter.