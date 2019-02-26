‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at Fox

The angriest chef on television will be back for two more seasons of flaying and roasting amateurs.

Fox has decided to renew Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” for its 19th and 20th seasons, Variety has learned.

The cooking show, which first premiered in 2005 and consists of Ramsay viciously putting a group of amateur chefs through their paces, aired the finale of its 18th season earlier this month. In the grand final, Ariel Contreras-Fox was named as the winner and won a job as the executive chef of Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas.

The infamously mean chef’s other Fox shows include “24 Hrs to Hell and Back,” which is currently airing in its second season, and “MasterChef Junior,” in which Ramsay shows a little more of his sweeter side in judging the efforts of home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 from across the country.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Gordon Ramsay, Kenny Rosen and David Eilenberg serve as executive producers.

The show is part of Fox’s new Friday block of programming which also includes the Tim Allen show “Last Man Standing” and the Charlie Day-created series “The Cool Kids.”