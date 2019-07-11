×

Hello Sunshine Debuts Kids and Animation Unit Led by Claire Curley (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zoe Fairbourn and Claire Curley

Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Reese Witherspoon, has launched a kids and animated division to be led by Nickelodeon vet Claire Curley.

The unit will create content for younger audiences aged 3-5 and 6-9, “shining a light on where girls are right now and helping them chart their path forward,” according to the company. In her new role, Curley will develop a slate of animated kids’ content, and will launch with productions aimed at the preschool and younger grade school set.

The company has also brought on Zoe Fairbourn as head of brand partnerships, expanding on her working relationship with the company as a consultant developing originals and integrated marketing programs. Curley and Fairbourn are based in Los Angeles and will report to Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden.

“As we continue to grow as a company, we are excited to expand our content offerings to reach the leaders of our future and empower young girls through entertainment,” said Harden in a statement. “Claire and Zoe are extraordinary leaders whose decades of accomplishments represent the excellence we strive for at Hello Sunshine. With Claire leading this new venture and Zoe joining us  full-time to head Brand Partnerships, we look forward to the breadth of experience they bring as we continue to redefine  industry standards through inclusive and representative storytelling.”

Related

Curley most recently served as senior vice president of franchise animation at Nickelodeon, after beginning her decade-plus tenure there as a director in digital content development and production. There, she built a digital production unit that developed and produced content in interactive, live action and animation formats. Series that originated through the unit include “Adventures of Kid Danger” and “Welcome to Wayne.” Prior to that, Curley was a producer and Sesame Workshop, where her contributions to “The Electric Company” led to a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Series in 2012.

“Launching a kids and animation division with the extraordinary team at Hello Sunshine is a dream come true,” said Curley. “I am  thrilled to expand upon their mission, champion female voices and empower and inspire younger audiences through story.”

Fairbourn most recently oversaw film and television integration and promotional campaigns, as well as TWC and Dimension licensing, for the Weinstein Company. She previously created and managed Relativity Media’s largest corporate integrated marketing deals and developed content opportunities for the company’s brands.

“Over the past few months, I have had the opportunity to experience the exceptional dedication and passion of the Hello Sunshine community,” said Fairbourn. “I am excited to join the team full time and continue to build strategic partnerships with similarly impassioned brands that align with our goals.”

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Zoe Fairbourn and Claire Curley

    Hello Sunshine Debuts Kids and Animation Unit Led by Claire Curley (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Reese Witherspoon, has launched a kids and animated division to be led by Nickelodeon vet Claire Curley. The unit will create content for younger audiences aged 3-5 and 6-9, “shining a light on where girls are right now and helping them chart their path forward,” according to the [...]

  • FCC Chairman Ajit Pai speaks with

    FCC Revises Children's Programming Rules for Broadcasters

    The FCC on Wednesday voted to revise some of the obligations that broadcast TV stations have to carry informational and educational programming for children. The changes, adopted on a 3-2 vote, reflect the push by broadcasters to loosen the obligations established under the landmark Children’s Television Act in 1990, which established a detailed set of [...]

  • John Heilemann dines with a group

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets 'The Circus' Season 4 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime sets the premiere date for season 4 of its docu-series “The Circus,” and Pop TV orders a new coming-of-age comedy “Best Intentions.” CASTING Hulu has added four new series regulars to its upcoming original series “Reprisal.” Craig Tate is joining the cast as former Special Forces operative Earl, Wavvy Jonez [...]

  • The Hills New Beginnings MTV

    TV Review: 'The Hills: New Beginnings'

    It’s hard to imagine loyalists of “The Hills” — the MTV network’s brilliant reality soap opera, which aired in its first run from 2006 to 2010 — finding much to keep them tuned into the ambitiously subtitled “The Hills: New Beginnings,” which began its run last month. The new series is focused on a group [...]

  • Friends

    'Friends' Will Still Be There for You on Netflix — Abroad — Plus Other HBO Max Takeaways

    Now that WarnerMedia has dropped details on its standalone subscription video-on-demand streamer HBO Max, which launches in the spring of 2020, the arsenal on each front of the forthcoming streaming service battle is coming into view. HBO Max’s promised library points to a solid offense that notably includes exclusive licensing of all 10 seasons of [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Freddie Jones, Actor in 'The Elephant Man,' Dies at 91

    Freddie Jones, the British actor who over a nearly 70-year career played such memorable roles as the sadistic freakshow owner in David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man,” died July 9 in the U.K., according to numerous British media reports. He was 91. The father of actor Toby Jones, he had more recently been appearing on British [...]

  • Amy Hartwick ABC Studios

    Amy Hartwick Exits ABC Studios Head of Comedy Role

    Amy Hartwick has stepped down as ABC Studios’ head of comedy, Variety has confirmed. The news of Hartwick’s departure comes on the same day as the studio revealed a significant re-shuffle at the top, which saw studio head Patrick Moran, who hired Hartwick, and business operations executive vice president Howard Davine leave the company, with Jonnie Davis [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad