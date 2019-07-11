Hello Sunshine Debuts Kids and Animation Unit Led by Claire Curley (EXCLUSIVE)

Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Reese Witherspoon, has launched a kids and animated division to be led by Nickelodeon vet Claire Curley.

The unit will create content for younger audiences aged 3-5 and 6-9, “shining a light on where girls are right now and helping them chart their path forward,” according to the company. In her new role, Curley will develop a slate of animated kids’ content, and will launch with productions aimed at the preschool and younger grade school set.

The company has also brought on Zoe Fairbourn as head of brand partnerships, expanding on her working relationship with the company as a consultant developing originals and integrated marketing programs. Curley and Fairbourn are based in Los Angeles and will report to Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden.

“As we continue to grow as a company, we are excited to expand our content offerings to reach the leaders of our future and empower young girls through entertainment,” said Harden in a statement. “Claire and Zoe are extraordinary leaders whose decades of accomplishments represent the excellence we strive for at Hello Sunshine. With Claire leading this new venture and Zoe joining us full-time to head Brand Partnerships, we look forward to the breadth of experience they bring as we continue to redefine industry standards through inclusive and representative storytelling.”

Curley most recently served as senior vice president of franchise animation at Nickelodeon, after beginning her decade-plus tenure there as a director in digital content development and production. There, she built a digital production unit that developed and produced content in interactive, live action and animation formats. Series that originated through the unit include “Adventures of Kid Danger” and “Welcome to Wayne.” Prior to that, Curley was a producer and Sesame Workshop, where her contributions to “The Electric Company” led to a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Series in 2012.

“Launching a kids and animation division with the extraordinary team at Hello Sunshine is a dream come true,” said Curley. “I am thrilled to expand upon their mission, champion female voices and empower and inspire younger audiences through story.”

Fairbourn most recently oversaw film and television integration and promotional campaigns, as well as TWC and Dimension licensing, for the Weinstein Company. She previously created and managed Relativity Media’s largest corporate integrated marketing deals and developed content opportunities for the company’s brands.

“Over the past few months, I have had the opportunity to experience the exceptional dedication and passion of the Hello Sunshine community,” said Fairbourn. “I am excited to join the team full time and continue to build strategic partnerships with similarly impassioned brands that align with our goals.”