×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Helen Mirren Talks Taking ‘Documentary Now’ ‘Frightfully’ Seriously

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
helen mirren power of women
CREDIT: Warwick Saint for Variety

Few people could introduce a fake documentary called “Bats— Valley” with a straight face. But if there’s anyone for the job, it’s Dame Helen Mirren.

Clad in a shin-length orange dress, Mirren, studio host of the parody series “Documentary Now!,” stood resolute at her mark and took a lengthy pause before delivering the introductory line, “This is ‘Bats— Valley,'” deadpan to camera — only allowing herself a brief chuckle when the director called “cut!”

“It was a little long, but I wanted it to be frightfully serious,” Mirren said, explaining why she delayed the final expletive.

“Bats— Valley” was just one of multiple mockumentaries for which Mirren filmed intros on a hot August day at Walt Disney Studios. Reading from a teleprompter, the seasoned actress knocked each one out back-to-back, only pausing every so often to clear her strained throat (ADR work earlier that day required “a bit of shouting”). The final product will be featured at the beginning of episodes throughout the third season of Bill Hader and Fred Armisen’s “Documentary Now!”

Since she began working on the show in 2015, Mirren has solidified her regal hostess look — comprised this season of the long, fitted dress, simple earrings, and sensible nude heels.

Related

“What jewelry to wear and the kind of dress to wear, yes, there is a consistency there, definitely,” Mirren told Variety of her presenter look. “It’s kind of me, and it’s kind of not me as well. This is me, and that dress over there — orange dress — is the ‘Documentary Now!’ me. The ‘Documentary Now!’ me is much more serious than I actually am.”

Though the “Documentary Now!” titles and scripts are aligned with the show’s satirical tone, Mirren must pretend to be unfazed when she reads each line from the teleprompter live for the first time. She doesn’t see them beforehand — she likes to be surprised.

“You just have to put to one side that this is anything to do with comedy — this is nothing to do with comedy,” Mirren said. “This is very, very serious, and I have to think that I’m presenting an absolutely, profoundly serious documentary and treat it with that sort of respect and seriousness that I would if that was what I was presenting.”

Executive producers Hader and Armisen star in the majority of the “Documentary Now!” episodes, while many feature a slew of guest stars. Past seasons have featured talent ranging from fellow “Saturday Night Live” personalities like Aidy Bryant and Maya Rudolph to Jack Black and Anne Hathaway.

Among the season 3 parodies Mirren introduced throughout the day were a mockumentary on artist Marina Abramovic, guest starring Cate Blanchett; a pic about competitive bowling, guest starring Bobby Moynahan; and of course, “Bats— Valley,” which centers on Father Ra-Shawbard, guest starring Owen Wilson and Michael Keaton.

An avid lover of real documentaries, Mirren is always excited to see which stories the former “SNL” duo decides to tackle next — and which comedy heavyweights they cast as caricatures of the mock docs’ real-life subjects. She also half-jokes that she should be cast in one of them.

With so many docs to pine for inspiration, Mirren has a few ideas as to which stories Armisen and Hader might adapt in future seasons — though her favorite so far is still the pilot, which is based on the documentary “Grey Gardens.”

“A parody of a documentary about the royal family would be pretty funny,” she said. “They’d have to do it very, very carefully and cleverly, but that would be pretty funny.”

She’d even be willing to offer up one of the documentaries in which she’s previously participated. Mirren has lent her English accent as a narrator for multiple docs, including “Enemy of the Reich: The Noor Inayat Khan Story” and “American Masters.”

I would love it,” she said of the “Documentary Now!” team potentially parodying one of her previous projects. “Maybe I’ll do the voiceover for it.”

Season 3 of “Documentary Now!” premieres on Feb. 20.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • helen mirren power of women

    Helen Mirren Talks Taking 'Documentary Now' 'Frightfully' Seriously

    Few people could introduce a fake documentary called “Bats— Valley” with a straight face. But if there’s anyone for the job, it’s Dame Helen Mirren. Clad in a shin-length orange dress, Mirren, studio host of the parody series “Documentary Now!,” stood resolute at her mark and took a lengthy pause before delivering the introductory line, [...]

  • Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to

    Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to Head Talpa Global

    Talpa Media had appointed Kim Dingler as the new managing director of its worldwide licensing arm Talpa Global. Dingler takes over the role from Maarten Meijs, who was recently appointed COO of Talpa Media, which is owned by ITV. Dingler joined Talpa Global in 2014 as director of marketing and strategy. In the new role [...]

  • Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV

    Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV With Nat Geo's 'Hostile Planet' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bear Grylls and the producers of “Hostile Planet” are promising viewers a new type of wildlife show when the series bows on National Geographic on April 1 in the U.S. and around the world in the spring. With the streamers getting into the natural history arena and existing big beasts such as the BBC, Discovery and [...]

  • Albert Finney dead

    Albert Finney, 'Tom Jones' Star Nominated for Five Oscars, Dies at 82

    Albert Finney, one of the leading actors of the postwar period, has died after a short illness. He was 82. The robust British performer began as a stage actor before transitioning to film. With his gravely voice and rumbling stare he brought an intense realism to his work, rising to fame in such 1960s classics [...]

  • Julian Fellowes First Emmy

    ITV, Epix Team With 'Downton Abbey' Creators on Julian Fellowes' 'Belgravia'

    ITV on Friday confirmed its order of period drama “Belgravia,” a six-part series from Julian Fellowes that he will adapt from his own 2016 novel. The project re-teams the Oscar- and Emmy-winner with NBCUniversal’s Carnival Films, the production company behind Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey.” It will be co-produced by premium cable network Epix. Set in London [...]

  • Speechless

    E4 Acquires ABC’s 'Speechless' for U.K.

    E4 has added ABC sitcom “Speechless” to its U.K. lineup. The entertainment channel of British commercial broadcaster Channel 4, aimed primarily at 16-34-year-olds, has acquired all three seasons of the irreverent comedy which is expected to begin airing soon. “Speechless” stars British actress Minnie Driver as a mom who will do anything for her husband and [...]

  • Limonero Lands “Almost Fashionable: A Film

    Limonero Lands 'Almost Fashionable: A Film About Travis' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Limonero Films is hoping Travis is on trend with buyers after it snagged the rights to a well-received film about the Scottish rock band. “Almost Fashionable: A Film About Travis” saw music critic Wyndham Wallace invited to cover the Mexican tour of one of his least favorite bands. Through interviews with the band, its fans, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad