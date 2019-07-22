×

TV News Roundup: Helen Mirren Is Royalty in First Trailer for HBO's 'Catherine the Great' (Watch)

In today’s roundup, HBO drops the first trailer for its forthcoming limited series “Catherine the Great” and Variety obtains an exclusive sneak peek of the next episode of TV Land’s “Younger.”

DATES

CNN Films will premiere its documentary “Halston” on Aug. 18. The doc, which tells the life of the legendary design and lifestyle icon, is directed by Frédéric Tcheng (“Dior and I”) and will air again on Aug. 24.

Oxygen has announced an Aug. 10 premiere date for its upcoming two-hour special “Manson: The Women,” in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Manson Family murders. The special features interviews with Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Sandra “Blue” Good, Catherine “Gypsy” Share, and Dianne “Snake” Lake as they recount their experiences with the infamous serial killer.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming series Catherine the Great.” The limited series, which premieres this fall, stars Helen Mirren as the Russian monarch opposite Jason Clarke‘s Grigory Potemkin. Directed by Philip Martin, the show is the latest project to come out of the HBO-Sky partnership.

In the new episode of TV Land‘s Younger,” Maggie (Debi Mazar) complaining to Liza (Sutton Foster) about the fact that bartenders no longer fight for her attention. The clip, which was obtained exclusively by Variety, can be viewed above. The comedy series, currently on its sixth season, follows 40 year-old Maggie who tries to pass as a 26-year old after deciding to reenter the workforce. The forthcoming episode, titled “Merger She Wrote,” will air July 24 at 10 p.m ET.

SPECIALS

Emmy award-winning actor and host Sean Hayes has been named the Roast Master for the upcoming “Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.” The event, which will tape from Los Angeles, Calif. on Sept. 7, will premiere Sept. 15.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi has announced that a new comedy series titled “Skinny Dip” is in development. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s satirical novel of the same name, the series will follow a jilted woman who, after being thrown into the ocean by her husband, teams up with the retired cop that rescued her in order to gaslight her husband. Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner are set to write with Peter Traugott , Rachel Kaplan, Alon Shtruzman, Avi Nir, Russel Friend, and Garrett Lerner attached as executive producers. Keshet Studios will produce.

