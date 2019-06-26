Amazon Reveals Title, Judges for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Fashion Series

Amazon has revealed its upcoming fashion competition series, hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, will be titled “Making The Cut.”

The streamer also announced that the judges and guest judges for the series will include Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Carine Roitfeld and Joseph Altuzarra. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 and filmed its first runway challenge in Paris on June 25.

“Making The Cut” brings together 12 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the globe who are competing to take their fledging brands to the next level in becoming the next big global phenomenon.

Klum and Gunn announced they were leaving their hit show “Project Runway” after 16 seasons and setting up this new Amazon venture last September. When announcing the new series, Klum also revealed that it will feature an interactive element where viewers will be able to buy the clothes designed on the show through the Amazon fashion store. The new series is part of Amazon’s continuing efforts to boost its credibility among the fashion set.

Casting calls for designers interested in being a part of the unscripted series were sent out via Klum’s Instagram back in January.

The series is executive produced Sara Rea, Page Feldman, Klum, Gunn, and Jennifer Love and hails from SKR Productions.