Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Start Casting for New Amazon Series

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn amazon series prime video
CREDIT: Gregg DeGuiere/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

We’re getting a few more hints about Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s top-secret fashion project for Amazon Studios.

Casting calls have gone out for designers interested in being a part of the unscripted series, which is set to shoot in Los Angeles in June and July. The casting notice mentions the “potential for additional travel for up to two weeks at a later date in 2019.” Klum made the announcement herself in a video posted to Instagram last week.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a two-to-four-minute introductory video, two photos “showing your own personal style,” and a link to a digital portfolio of their work. Applicants must be over 21 years of age, but there doesn’t appear to be a restriction on what countries contestants must come from. That’s in line with what Klum and Gunn revealed last fall when the former “Project Runway” co-hosts announced they were leaving the Lifetime show after 16 years at the helm. Klum told reporters the new series would feature global fashion and designers, rather than focusing on just the United States.

Gunn, meantime, said working with Amazon would add a new interactive element, with viewers able to buy the designs seen on the show immediately afterward on Amazon.com.

The new series is part of Amazon’s continuing efforts to boost its credibility among the fashion set. In addition to expanding its line of elevated basics under the “Amazon Essentials” umbrella (see the selection here), the online giant has also partnered with stylish stars like Adriana Lima and Zac Efron to curate their own “personal boutiques,” where fans can shop their favorite fitness accessories, footwear, bags, and apparel all selected by the model and actor. (See Lima’s Amazon store here and Efron’s store here).

As for Klum and Gunn, their new show will be an Amazon Prime original, meaning it will be available to stream for free for all Amazon Prime members. While Amazon has found success with Prime originals like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (stream here) and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (stream here), this is one of the site’s first forays into reality programming. The company is presumably betting Klum and Gunn’s pedigree, hoping they’ll bring their loyal fanbase from “Project Runway” to the new Amazon series.

Casting for the new show is happening online now at CastingFashionDesigners.com. The deadline to apply is Feb. 11.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

