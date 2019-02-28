×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Heather Rae Sets First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Producer/director and Host Committee/Artist Trustee member Heather Rae attends the 2013 'Celebrate Sundance Institute' Los Angeles Benefit at The Lot on in West Hollywood, California3rd Annual Celebrate Sundance Institute Benefit, Los Angeles, USA - 5 Jun 2013
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/

Heather Rae has signed a first-look TV deal at Amazon, the streamer announced Thursday. Under the deal, Rae will work with Amazon to develop original series to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Heather Rae brings an impressive film and documentary pedigree along with her passion and advocacy to showcase underrepresented stories,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with her to bring these incredible tales exclusively to our Prime Video audience worldwide.”

Rae is a film producer and activist. She has produced films the Oscar-nominated drama “Frozen River” with Melissa Leo, “Tallulah” with Ellen Page and Allison Janney, and “Dude” with Lucy Hale. She is currently in post-production on “Bull,” starring “Mudbound’s” Rob Morgan. Rae has also produced and directed a number of documentaries including “Trudell” and the recent film “Paulette,” executive produced by Davis Guggenheim, which tells the story of Paulette Jordan, the first Native American to win a gubernatorial primary in U.S. history.

“I am so excited to work with Amazon and create content that reflects a changing and compelling world,” said Rae. “I believe so strongly in artists, particularly those whose voices we haven’t always heard. These are the spaces I intend to champion and could not be more thankful to everyone at Amazon Studios for this opportunity.”

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • Producer/director and Host Committee/Artist Trustee member

    Heather Rae Sets First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

    Heather Rae has signed a first-look TV deal at Amazon, the streamer announced Thursday. Under the deal, Rae will work with Amazon to develop original series to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video “Heather Rae brings an impressive film and documentary pedigree along with her passion and advocacy to showcase underrepresented stories,” said Vernon Sanders, [...]

  • Kyla Pratt

    Kyla Pratt Joins Fox Comedy Pilot 'Patty's Auto' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kyla Pratt has signed on to the multi-camera comedy pilot “Patty’s Auto” at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively. Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic–an auto repair shop with all female mechanics–the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty (Carra Patterson) and the eclectic women who work for her. Pratt joins previously announced [...]

  • Timothy Hutton Jack Ryan Amazon

    Timothy Hutton Joins Annie Weisman, Jason Katims Drama Pilot at Fox

    Timothy Hutton has been cast as the male lead in the untitled Fox drama pilot that hails from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims, Variety has learned. The pilot is based on the Australian series “Sisters.” In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that [...]

  • Netflix Orders 'Baby-Sitters Club' Reboot

    Netflix Orders 'Baby-Sitters Club' Reboot

    Netflix has put out a straight-to-series order for live-action dramedy “The Baby-Sitters Club,” based on the iconic Ann M. Martin book series, Variety has learned. The books were previously adapted for TV in 1990 for a one season run on HBO, and Netflix says the new show will be a contemporary take on the original books. [...]

  • Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

    ESPN Faces 'Monday Night Football' Shakeup As Jason Witten Returns to Cowboys

    ESPN unveiled a new “Monday Night Football” team last fall, part of a series of maneuvers aimed at forging better ties with the National Football League. Come autumn, the sports network may have to do it again. Jason Witten, the rookie analyst who joined “MNF” last season, is returning to the field. The Dallas Cowboys [...]

  • John Turturro on 'The Name of

    John Turturro on 'The Name of the Rose': Politics, Celibacy and the Suppression of Women

    John Turturro and the producers of “The Name of the Rose”  unveiled their ambitious English-language TV adaptation of Umberto Eco’s murder mystery in Rome on Thursday ahead of its global rollout, which will kick off March 4 on Italy’s RAI. Producers and the Italian pubcaster have high hopes the show will expand the international footprint [...]

  • William Baldwin Variety Facetime Interview

    William Baldwin on His Two New TV Series, Following in Brother Alec's Acting Footsteps

    William Baldwin ditched his plans for law school and a career in politics when he caught a love for acting. With credits in films such as “Flatliners” and “Backdraft,” he now has several TV series in the works. Family drama “Northern Rescue” comes to Netflix and the CBC later this year, along with Amazon Studios’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad