Heather Rae Sets First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

Heather Rae has signed a first-look TV deal at Amazon, the streamer announced Thursday. Under the deal, Rae will work with Amazon to develop original series to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

“Heather Rae brings an impressive film and documentary pedigree along with her passion and advocacy to showcase underrepresented stories,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with her to bring these incredible tales exclusively to our Prime Video audience worldwide.”

Rae is a film producer and activist. She has produced films the Oscar-nominated drama “Frozen River” with Melissa Leo, “Tallulah” with Ellen Page and Allison Janney, and “Dude” with Lucy Hale. She is currently in post-production on “Bull,” starring “Mudbound’s” Rob Morgan. Rae has also produced and directed a number of documentaries including “Trudell” and the recent film “Paulette,” executive produced by Davis Guggenheim, which tells the story of Paulette Jordan, the first Native American to win a gubernatorial primary in U.S. history.

“I am so excited to work with Amazon and create content that reflects a changing and compelling world,” said Rae. “I believe so strongly in artists, particularly those whose voices we haven’t always heard. These are the spaces I intend to champion and could not be more thankful to everyone at Amazon Studios for this opportunity.”